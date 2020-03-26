CData announced a $20 million Series A investment round from Updata Partners that will be used to accelerate the rollout of new data connectivity solutions.

The company offers real-time drivers and data connectivity solutions for hundreds of SaaS, NoSQL, and Big Data sources that enable modern and legacy applications to connect with cloud data.

Updata and CData will also be collaborating to expand the company’s global presence, introduce new cloud offerings, and accelerate the rollout of new cutting-edge data connectivity solutions, according to CData.

“Early last year, we set out to find the right financial partner to help us accelerate our growth plans,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of CData Software. “We found the Updata team to be a great fit for our culture, our values, and the way we do business. Updata’s focus on B2B software, and John’s wealth of experience in particular, will be a great asset in our path to revolutionizing data connectivity and fundamentally improving the economics and efficiency of enterprise information flow.”

Split adds data integration to Google Analytics

Split added data integration with Google Analytics to reduce software development risks.

The integration will allow the import and export of data, providing instant feedback on page load performance and other critical metrics from new features, according to the company in a post.

“The strength of Split’s platform is the power to measure performance and outcomes of feature flags. Through our integration with Google Analytics, we are helping businesses to respond faster to any issue that may impact the customer experience,” said Trevor Stuart, the head of product and co-founder at Split. “By closing the feedback loop from the features built, development teams deliver quantifiable customer and business value.”

GitHub Security Bug Bounty program

GitHub’s Security Bug Bounty program announced that it recently passed $1 million in total payments to researchers since it moved its program to HackerOne in 2016.

Some of the largest submissions from last year include OAuth flow bypass using cross-site HEAD requests and GitHub.com remote code execution through command injection.

In 2020, GitHub launched its Security Lab Bounty program to incentivize researchers to help us secure all open-source software and it is assigning CVEs to bounty submissions that affect GitHub Enterprise Server.

Additional details are available here.

Microsoft, C3.ai and universities team up to launch Digital Transformation Institute

The Digital Transformation Institute aims to accelerate AI innovation among scientific communities to bring greater advocacy, invention, collaboration, and academic rigor to scaling digital transformation, according to the organization.

“The C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute is a consortium of leading scientists, researchers, innovators, and executives from academia and industry, joining forces to accelerate the social and economic benefits of digital transformation,” said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai. “We have the opportunity through public-private partnership to change the course of a global pandemic.”

Topics for research awards include applying machine learning and other AI methods to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, genome-specific COVID-19 medical protocols, including precision medicine of host responses, and biomedical informatics methods for drug design and repurposing.

Additional details are available here.