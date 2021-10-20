Cockroach Labs announced the beta release of CockroachDB Serverless. The release brings a delivery service for fully elastic cloud data infrastructure fronted by a familiar SQL API that allows developers to begin building instantly without accounting for availability, performance, or capacity.

CockroachDB Serverless is free for small product applications and affordably scales with charges only accruing for the specific resources required. In addition, this release enables users to:

Eliminate database operations

Autoscale (up & down) to handle any workload

Reduce costs

Eliminate downtime

And focus solely on development

CockroachDB Serverless is immediately available with the public beta. To try it out, visit here.

AWS Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift

Amazon announced the release of AWS Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift. This release enables users to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data. Being a subscriber allows you to directly use data from providers without further processing or an Extract Transform Load process.



Without the need for processing, the data is always current and can be implemented directly in your Amazon Redshift queries. In addition, AWS Data Exchange for Amazon Redshift manages the users payments and entitlements, with all charges billed directly to their AWS account.

For more information on this release, visit here.

Invicti receives $625 million in funding

Invicti today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for a $625 million investment led by Summit Partners. This will support Invicti’s continued growth and product development initiatives.

This funding will allow Invicti to continue addressing the need among enterprises and public sector organizations to secure web applications with constrained teams. This funding also comes during a significant growth period for Invicti as the company adds 700 new customers in the last twelve months and is on track to grow annual recurring revenues by more than 60% in 2021.

Details of this transaction have not yet been disclosed. It is expected to close during the fourth quarter and is subject to standard closing conditions.