dtSearch announced a new version of its enterprise and developer text retrieval product with a preview multithreaded indexer for multicore 64-bit Windows and document filter enhancements.

The dtSearch Engine for macOS release candidate adds support for Apple Silicon M1/ARM; the dtSearch Engine developer SDKs for macOS, Linux, and Windows share cross-platform.

The beta also adds Hancom Office HWPX support to the many data types covered by dtSearch’s proprietary document filters.

Postman raises $225 million in Series D funding

Postman closed a $225 million series D round, bringing its total valuation to $5.6 billion.

The company said it will use the funding to further its growth and to invest in its community of developers across the globe, support students through innovative API literacy programs, and contribute toward open-source projects to foster a strong and thriving API ecosystem.

Postman is an API platform that is used by more than 17 million developers and 500,000 organizations worldwide for building and using APIs.

Apple SharePlay developer updates

SharePlay has been disabled for use in the developer beta 6 versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15, and will be disabled in the upcoming beta 6 release of macOS Monterey.

SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall, according to Apple.

“We appreciate how many teams have been hard at work building SharePlay experiences and to ensure there is no interruption in your development, we have provided a SharePlay Development Profile which will enable successful creation and reception of GroupSessions via the Group Activities API,” Apple stated in a post.

AlmaLinux now available on Azure Marketplace

The AlmaLinux OS is now available on the Azure marketplace. Images are available for both Gen1 and Gen2 and are deployable from the Azure Cloud, Azure command-line utility as well as from the marketplace link.

Aside from images, AlmaLinux announced a worldwide mirror network with Azure regions in order to make the user experience when installing updates or new software better.