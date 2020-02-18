The first experimental release of Mobile Blazor Bindings was released with a new BoxView, CheckBox, ImageButton, ProgressBar, and Slider components.

Xamarin.Essentials were included, and several properties, events, and other APIs were added to existing components.

The release also makes it easier to get from a Blazor component reference to the Xamarin.Forms control. The full details on the new release are available here.

The bipartisan Modernization Centers of Excellence Program Act

The bill will establish a program at GSA to facilitate the adoption of modern technology by executive agencies.

The bill aims to modernize information technology, improve cooperation between the commercial and executive agency information technology sectors, and assist with the planning and adoption of a more efficient cloud computing system.

It currently has the following six “centers:” artificial intelligence, cloud adoption, contact center, customer experience, data and analytics, and infrastructure optimization.

Google discontinues support for JSON-RPC and Global HTTP Batch Endpoints

Google decided to discontinue the features that are no longer compatible with the latest architecture and business requirements after heavy investment in API and service infrastructure.

Google said it is extending the deprecation timeline to August 12, 2020. There will be scheduled downtime for Global Batch and JSON-RPC starting from February 2020 and running through August 2020.

Find the full details about the deprecation timeline here.

GitHub Enterprise now free for Microsoft startups

GitHub Enterprise is now included in Microsoft for Startups, a free program that helps thousands of startups with services, software, and other benefits.

GitHub Enterprise includes features such as support, access provisioning via SAML or SCIM, and generous capacity for Actions and Packages to power CI/CD and other automation workflows.