Firefox 66 has been released. According to Mozilla, it includes new features such as screen sharing, scroll anchoring, autoplay blocking for audible media, and support for the Touch Bar on macOS.

Mozilla also updated the browser’s security warnings to encourage more safe browsing practices.

A full list of features can be found here.

Automation Anywhere releases IQ Bot 6.5

Automation Anywhere has launched a major update to its AI solution, IQ Bot. IQ Bot 6.5 combines AI with RPA, and introduces the ability to auto-detect, read, and process complex, low-resolution documents and emails. The solution can now be used on a mobile device, which will enable more use cases from field workers that don’t always have access to a computer.

The new release adds support for 190 new languages, including English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Mandarin, and Simplified Chinese.

Kofax announces new RPA features

Kofax has announced new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) features. The latest release of Kofax RPA includes Automatic Process Discovery and Robotic Lifecycle Management with Git.

Automatic Process Discovery records, maps, and analyzes business processes, providing insights into those processes and identifying tasks that can be performed by robots instead. Robot Lifecycle Management is an industry standard that is based on the Git Version Control System. It helps manage RPA robots, snippets, resources, and schedules, and synchronizes between different source control repositories.

Actian Avalanche cloud data warehouse released

Actian has announced a new fully managed cloud data warehouse on AWS. Actian Avalanche provides the speed, flexibility, and economics required by companies in order to deploy and scale data analytics services in the cloud, Actian explained.

“Momentum has been building over the last several years for new analytics and data management solutions in the cloud, but customers have run into challenges using current solutions,” said Rohit De Souza, CEO and president of Actian. “There is a major opportunity to deliver transformative technology to power an entirely new generation of cloud data warehouses to replace traditional solutions that are fundamentally tapped out and alleviate the challenges of new demanding BI, advanced analytics and machine learning workloads.”