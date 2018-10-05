GitHub has announced a new integration with Jira that will enable software teams to connect code on GitHub to projects in Jira Software Cloud. The linked applications show branches, commit messages, and pull requests in the context of Jira tickets that the teams are working on. It also enables users to view references to Jira in GitHub and pull requests, which removes the need to switch between the two applications.

“From planning and coding through deployment and measuring impact—this integration provides a more seamless experience,” GitHub wrote in a post.

.NET Core 3.0 and .NET Framework 4.8 updates

Microsoft has released updates to .NET Core 3.0 and the .NET Framework 4.8. .NET Core 3.0 adds several features that the .NET Framework developer community requested, such as side-by-side versions that support WinForms and WPF and the ability to embed .NET directly into an application.

.NET Framework 4.8 adds features such as modern browser and modern media controls, access to touch and UWP controls, and high DPI improvements.

Google launches Kotlin portal for Google Cloud

Google has launched a Kotlin portal that will make it easier to find resources related to the language on Google Cloud. The company has also created the Kotlin Foundation in collaboration with JetBrains. The Foundations will help ensure that Kotlin advances rapidly and remains free and open.

“2018 has been a big year for Kotlin, as the language continues to gain adoption and earn the love of developers. In fact, 27% of the top 1000 Android apps on Google Play already use Kotlin,” James Lau, product manager for Android, wrote in a post. “More importantly, Android developers are loving the language with over 97% satisfaction in our most recent survey. It’s no surprise that Kotlin was voted as the #2 most-loved language in the 2018 StackOverflow survey.”

Amazon introduces skill connections for Alexa

Amazon has announced skill connections for Alexa, enabling customers to use a skill’s functionality in other skills. According to the company, customers will not have to invoke the other skills to achieve this, and developers will only need to make minimal code changes.

The five types of connections currently available in the developer preview are Print <Image>, Print <PDF>, Print <WebPage>, Schedule <FoodEstablishmentReservation>, and Schedule <TaxiReservation>.