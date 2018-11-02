GitHub has developed a new parsing system called Tree-sitter to lay the foundation for new code analysis features in its text editor Atom. Tree-sitter will enable Atom to parse code as it is typed, and it maintains a syntax tree that describes the structure of that code.

New features that Tree-sitter will enable in Atom include syntax highlighting, reliable code folding, syntax-aware selection, speed, and support for 11 languages.

Pusher launches Chatkit for building in-app messaging

Pusher has launched a new way of building in-app messaging features. Chatkit is a set of APIs that includes out-of-the-box features expected in any chat app, including typing indicators, file and image sharing, online presence, roles and permissions, and read cursors.

The company also revealed its roadmap for what’s to come in the next few months, including custom Data for Rooms, multi-part Messages, and an improved Files API.

GrapeCity releases SpreadJS 12

Software development company GrapeCity has announced the release of SpreadJS 12. Key highlights of the release include data-driven shapes, the ability to create animated charts, and rich text formatting.

According to the company, these new features will extend developers’ capabilities to build high-performance spreadsheets within JavaScript applications.

Percona Server for MySQL 8.0 now available

Open-source database software provider Percona has announced Percona Server for MySQL 8.0, which is an enhanced, drop-in replacement for MySQL Community Edition. Percona’s solution includes all of the same features of MySQL Community Edition 8.0, in addition to extra enterprise-class features from Percona.

Unique features include parallel doublewrite functionality, an additional write-optimized storage engine, and enhanced encryption functionality, according to the company.

“MySQL is a critical part of enterprise application strategies, both on-premises and in cloud deployments, and MySQL 8.0 expanded the software’s ease-of-use and versatility in production environments,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO of Percona.