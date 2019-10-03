Google announced new capabilities for its Android Emulator tool to help developers quickly test changes before they are being committed.

To improve deployability the tool includes the Android Emulator Download Script, which provides current up-to-date emulator images and Android Emulator Docker image generator, which creates the complete environment in which the Android Emulator runs.

Meanwhile, to improve debuggability, the tool provides ADB to allow commands such as logcat and shell by forwarding a particular port from Docker guest to the host, and includes remote streaming to allow the emulator to run in a container, which is as interactive as running locally.

The full details of the tool are available here.

Compuware announces update to Topaz

Compuware announced enhancements to Topaz for Total Test and a partnership with OpenLegacy to help large enterprises speed mainframe software development and delivery while improving quality to adopt a “shift left” approach.

The new release includes the advanced analytics service zAdviser, which includes a new dashboard that provides a macro view of mainframe testing efforts. The enhancements also include improvements that enable unit testing to be applied to a larger range of programs.

The integration of OpenLegacy automates and accelerates microservices-based API creation, deployment, testing and maintenance for core systems.

The full details of the new release are available here.

Unqork announces $80 million funding for no-code enterprise solutions

The no-code enterprise application development platform Unqork announced that it acquired $80 million in Series B funding, bringing its total to $110 million.

Unqork said it is looking to use the funding to expand operations into additional markets, verticals and growing its engineering team, as well as advancing its no-code solutions designed for enterprise-size scalability.

OutSystems announces new low-code capabilities

Low-code application development platform OutSystems announced new digital customer experience (CX) capabilities that includes an Experience Builder for native-feel mobile applications and reactive web technology built-in.

New capabilities also include Progressive Web Application (PWA) support for increased customer adoption and retention rates and the ability to meet customers in the chat and voice platforms they interact with most.

“The new OutSystems features help organizations accelerate their end-to-end customer experience transformation and deliver highly personalized omnichannel digital customer experiences up to 10 times faster than traditional development and without the constraints of “off-the-shelf” software packages,” OutSystems wrote in a post.

SnapLogic announces $72 million for its intelligent integration platform

SnapLogic announced $72 million in growth financing to bolster its intelligent integration platform.

The SnapLogic platform uses a nAI-powered interface that enables users to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform.

“With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics and drive transformation,” the company wrote in a post.