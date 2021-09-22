Recently, Google added a Cloud Shell integration within each documentation page. This allows users to test code in a virtual machine instance directly from the documentation, cutting down on shifting between the documentation and a terminal window to run commands in a tutorial. Google Shell also comes already installed with common command-line tools, programming languages, and the Cloud SDK.

In addition to this, the Google shell terminal stays open while users navigate around the site and work through tutorials within Google Cloud’s documentation. This helps with processing from two different but connected tutorials.

Cloud Shell also comes with a built-in, browser-based code editor with language support debuggers for Go, Java, .NET, Python, and more.

Apache Kafka 3.0.0

Apache announced the release of Apache Kafka 3.0.0. This release introduces new features, breaking API changes, and improvements to KRaft. Users also get durability and ordering by default as the Producer enables the strongest delivery guarantees.

In addition to this, the release includes: Kafka Connect task restart enhancements, Kafka Streams upgrades in timestamp-based synchronization, and MirrorMaker2’s flexible configuration setups.

A full list of the enhancements can be found on the release notes.

Django 4.0 first alpha released

Django released Django 4.0, the first stage in their 4.0 release cycle. With this release, users can experience the python standard library’s zoneinfo as the default timezone implementation in Django.

Also included in the release is the new *expressions positional argument of UniqueConstraint() which enables users to create functional unique constraints on expressions and database functions.

Django 4.0 also brings with it a higher level of customization with template based rendering offering enhanced customization of Forms, Formsets, and ErrorList.

For a full list of new features, see the in-development 4.0 release notes.