Google announced a new resources Learn website designed to help developers achieve the knowledge and skills necessary to develop software using Google’s technology.

Previously, educational content was separated by product area and platform, but now the website links all of the educational activities together.

The resources include Codelabs to walk users through the process of building a small application or adding a feature to an existing application, and Pathways, which is a new way to learn skills using all of the educational activities Google has developed for that skill.

More information is available here.

AWS Digital Workplace Competency unveiled

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency includes specialized AWS partners to support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end digital workplace solutions in the cloud.

“The AWS Digital Workplace Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in endpoint management, application management, and collaboration platforms,” AWS wrote in a blog post.

Endpoint management includes solutions that provision, protect, and provide intelligence and deliver provisioning for lifecycle management, enterprise-level endpoint management, and desktop-as-a-service capabilities.

Neotys and OrasiLabs release on-demand virtual training

Neotys implemented a flexible, scalable, hands-on virtual learning experience that empowered Neotys to increase revenue and deliver training to teams, customers and partners for its performance testing solutions.

OrasiLabs is an AWS cloud-native, comprehensive learning lab to train and collaborate with groups of any size, in any location, with minimal manual effort.

Additional details on the new training program are available here.

TigerGraph Enterprise Edition available for free

TigerGraph is now free for everyone to use for databases up to 50GB in size. Free license users can get technical support from TigerGraph’s community forum, whereas for paid TigerGraph support, users need an Enterprise license.

“While the Developer Edition earned high praise, customers requested specific enterprise features, such as single-server only or no backup. They want to try out enterprise features like continuous availability and multi-user access control and develop enterprise applications, which they can do now with TigerGraph Cloud Free Tier,” said Yu Xu, the founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “As graph algorithms increase context for AI and ML, customers will be able to build more accurate models and increase the predictive power of existing data.”

In addition, TigerGraph Cloud now offers all the features of TigerGraph 3.0 with no-code functionality, no-code migration from Relational DB, and no-code graph analytics with visual query builder.

OpenJDK moves to GitHub

The community’s migration effort, nicknamed Project ‘Skara’ brought 16 main-line development into GitHub.

“The JDK project is at the heart of the Java community and Java is one of the most popular languages for projects on GitHub. Therefore it’s a massive honor that we now get to help the team building the future of the Java language,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

The OpenJDK projects can now take advantage of some of GitHub’s features built for Java developers on GitHub including free code scanning to look for security vulnerabilities, notifications and remediation of known security fixes as well as semantic code navigation in GitHub.