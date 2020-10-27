The latest version of the GraphQL Editor is now available. The main feature in the 3.0 release is the ability to facilitate and manage a GraphQL schema. The release also introduced a completely reworked hierarchy view and new Organizer Mode, allowing for even faster creation and navigation through the schema.

The new version also contains improvements to Faker, such as the ability to specify faker values from faker.js as well as to specify an array of values to choose a random value from that array.

Other improvements were included for JAMStack, automatically generated documentation, live collaboration, and a GraphQL Editor guide. Additional details are available here.

Applitools integrations with GitHub and Microsoft

Applitools announced integrations with GitHub Actions and the Microsoft Visual Studio App Center for UI version control and fast build-test workflows.

The integrations allow developers to seamlessly add Visual AI-powered testing to every build and pull request, resulting in greater UI version control and improved developer workflows, according to the company.

Additional details are available here.

React 17 focuses on making it easier to upgrade React itself

Users of React will have more options when upgrading React. The first option will be to upgrade a whole app at once and React prepared an example repository on how to lazy-load an older version of React if necessary.

In React 17, React will no longer attach event handlers at the document level under the hood. Instead, it will attach them to the root DOM container into which the React tree is rendered.

React 17 also supports the new JSX transform. Additional details on the new release are available here.

OpenText Developer Cloud announces flexible cloud platform for developers

OpenText provides a platform for developers to create custom solutions to manage information, building a community of innovators that can create better enterprise applications.

“The OpenText Developer Cloud provides access to world class APIs and tools, allowing developers to build information management solutions for today’s biggest challenges,” said Muhi Majzoub, the OpenText chief product officer. “This is a new way to use OpenText services to build something unique.”

The Developer Cloud is available now as part of the OpenText CE 20.4 launch. Additional details are available here.