The latest release of GridGain’s in-memory computing platform includes enhanced support for its multi-tier database engine.

The dictionary-based cache entry compression is now capable of compression ratios of up to 60% on real-world scenarios.

The introduction of defragmentation reduces data files and frees up disk space while storing current cached data durability on a disk. Also new in this edition are SQL memory quotas on node or query level that prevent out-of-memory issues when executing SQL queries requiring significant memory space.

“As our customers expand their use of GridGain, they increasingly require the flexibility to scale workloads beyond available memory capacity,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “As a result, we are continuing to evolve our data persistence technology to simplify GridGain cluster management, reduce disk requirements and improve performance, while lowering TCO and accelerating time to value. The combination of more effective disk utilization and higher memory quotas for SQL allows GridGain to support significantly larger and more complex real-time analytics use cases.”

Aerospike Connect for Presto

Aerospike Connect for Presto, which enables business and data analytics to use ANSI SQL, is out of beta and is now generally available.

Aerospike now includes support for Presto data types, including complex types such as maps and arrays, along with both read and write SQL statements and it can also federate queries across multiple Aerospike clusters or between Aerospike and other databases.

Users can also add TLS support to secure connection between Presto and the Aerospike clusters as well as LDAP for authenticating Presto users.

LLVM 11.0.1 released

This release contains bug-fixes for the LLVM 11.0.0 release and it is API and ABI compatible with 11.0.0.

The LLVM Project is a collection of modular and reusable compiler and toolchain technologies, according to the developers behind the project.

Parasoft partners with IAR Systems on CI/CD

Parasoft announced that its new C/C++test update to support IAR Systems’ build tools for Linux and Arm.

IAR Build Tools for Linux enable developers to work directly on the Linux host environment.

“With these tools combined, software developers gain the ability to configure fast and scalable CI/CD pipelines on Linux servers and automate the testing process,” Parasoft wrote in a post.