HCL Technologies announced the general availability of HCL Domino Volt, a low-code capability built on the HCL Domino platform.

According to the company, technical developers “can build apps up to 70% faster and efficiently extend them with integrations, customized CSS, JavaScript, and REST APIs.”

“With this release, we are empowering the business users closest to daily processes and issues to build their own apps that not only solve their challenges but align with their business processes and workflows,” said Darren Oberst, CVP and head of HCL Software.

Google and Apple partner on COVID-19 contact tracing technology

Google and Apple announced a joint effort to enable the use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design.

The solution includes APIs and OS-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing.

In May, both companies will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. Secondly, the companies will work together to enable a broader contact tracing platform.

Airbrake raises $11 million

Airbrake raised $11 million to further its application error monitoring platform from Elsewhere Partners.

Airbrake offers real-time error monitoring for the end-to-end application stack to improve the efficiency of CI/CD.

“We’re excited to continue nurturing the strong relationships Airbrake has built with customers in the developer community,” said Treb Ryan, the CEO of Airbrake. “Once dev teams try Airbrake, they uncover real-world errors across the entire solution that they never knew existed.”

