Instana, provider of automated Application Performance Management (APM), announced the release of Instana Pipeline Feedback designed to enable users to track and analyze applications.

“Instana Pipeline Feedback tracks and isolates application release performance, notifying developers and DevOps of issues within seconds,” said Pete Abrams, co-founder and COO of Instana.

The APM solution discovers application service components and application infrastructure, including Jenkins, Kubernetes and Docker and detects changes in the application environment in real time.

Instana explained that Pipeline Feedback isolates each new service or piece of code, builds application performance reports, and compares service and application health to pre-release health and performance.

Pivotal is in discussions with VMware on business combination

Cloud-native platform provider Pivotal Software confirmed that it is in discussions with VMware, Inc. regarding a possible business combination.

In the potential combination, VMware would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of Pivotal for cash at a per share price equal to $15.00.

“Pivotal does not intend to provide any further information as to developments, if any, in its discussions with VMware regarding a business combination unless and until a definitive agreement is executed,” the company wrote in a statement.

WebKit tracking prevention policy released

WebKit released its Tracking Prevention Policy, explaining that it will work to prevent all covert tracking and all cross-site tracking.

WebKit said in the policy that it will limit the capability of using techniques that can’t be completely prevented without doing user harm. If even limiting the capability of a technique is not possible without preventing user harm, WebKit will ask for the user’s informed consent to potential tracking.

In addition, WebKit said it treats circumvention of shipping anti-tracking measures with the same seriousness as exploitation of security vulnerabilities.

Xamarin updates in Visual Studio 2019

Microsoft released Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3 Preview 2 and Visual Studio 2019 for Mac version 8.3 Preview 2 with improvements for mobile developers.

The improvements include XAML Hot Reload for Xamarin.Forms to allow users to make changes to their XAML UI and see them reflected live, Android Q Beta 4 Final APIs within Xamarin.Android, XAML Previewer for Xamarin.Forms, and constraint editing in the iOS designer.

The detailed list of improvements is available here.