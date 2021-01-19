Ionic has announced the beta release of Ionic Capacitor 3.0. The new version of the cross-platform runtime includes improvements to community involvement, adaptability, first-class APIs, and developer experience and productivity.

Ionic also added the Proposals repo to make it easier to plug in ideas into a project by creating proposals as well as gauge interest in proposals with a thumbs up.

Xcode 12+ is now required and the minimum supported iOS is version 12. In addition, it now supports Android 11 with continued support for Android 5, although Ionic recommends upgrading Gradle in the Android apps and plugins to version 6.5.

Additional details are available here.

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.0 released

GitHub Enterprise Server 3.0 is now available as a release candidate.

It offers new features such as Actions that makes it easier to automate any software development workflow, Packages for publishing and consuming packages together with code, as well as a GitHub for Mobile.

In addition GitHub Advanced Security received new features such as code scanning, which scans every pull request for known vulnerabilities with CodeQL, and the beta version of secret scanning, which detects credentials in code before production.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

Accenture acquires cloud native and Agile development company Wolox

With the acquisition of the Argentinean cloud native and agile development company Wolo, Accenture aims to integrate Wolox’s offering across its services including Strategy & Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations.

The addition of the Wolox team also enhances the capabilities of Accenture Cloud First, the multi-service group that provides a full stack of cloud services to help clients with their digital transformations, according to Accenture.

“By pairing Accenture’s global expertise with Wolox’s regional talent and capabilities, this acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients accelerate business transformation using cloud technologies and deliver measurable business value,” said Sergio Kaufman, the president of Accenture Argentina and Hispanic South America.

Apache weekly roundup

Last week at Apache saw the release of SkyWalking Eyes 0.1.0 that has new “check” and “fix” commands.

Also new this week are Apache Beam 2.27.0, Jackrabbit 2.21.5, and OFBiz 17.12.05.

Apache found a vulnerability in POI, XMLBeans that results in XML entity expansion and also a vulnerability that results in information disclosure in Apache Tomcat.

Additional details on the latest releases are available here.