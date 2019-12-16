The overall feature set for JDK 14 is now frozen and includes pattern matching for instanceof, a packaging tool and NUMA-Aware Memory Allocation for G1.

The developers behind JDK 14 said the the stabilization repository, jdk/jdk14, is open for select bug fixes and, with approval, late enhancements per the JDK Release Process (JEP 3).

The full list of added features is available here.

Compuware to acquire INNOVATION data processing assets

Compuware announced that it plans to acquire INNOVATION data processing assets to complement the data and backup solutions to complement Compuware’s existing product line.

“Given our mission to modernize every aspect of mainframe software delivery, the inclusion of INNOVATION’s talent, expertise, and leading backup and data protection solutions is a natural extension of our company’s culture and portfolio of leading mainframe software,” said Chris O’Malley, the CEO of Compuware.

The acquisition will be Compuware’s sixth mainframe software or services acquisition in the last three years.

Codota acquires code prediction tool TabNine

AI-assisted software development provider Codota announced that it completed the acquisition of TabNine, a code prediction tool.

The acquisition creates a comprehensive AI platform for software authoring, which fully supports Java, JavaScript, Python, C, HTML as well as many others.

“Using AI for authoring code already translates into enormous development teams’ throughput gains, and that figure is only expected to increase as Codota’s user base expands and its product line and technology are upgraded,” said Dror Weiss, co-founder and CEO of Codota.

Apache Log4J2 2.13.0 released

Log4J2 2.13.0 has been released with significant improvements and the addition of modern features.

These features include support for Markers, lambda expressions for lazy logging, property substitution using Lookups, multiple patterns on a PatternLayout and asynchronous Loggers.

The Log4j 2.13.0 API, as well as many core components, maintains binary compatibility with previous releases. The full details on the new release are available here.