JetBrains recently announced that Compose Multiplatform, the declarative UI framework for Kotlin, has reached beta. This brings Compose Desktop and Compose for the Web another step closer to their final release in 2022.

The highlights of this beta release include

The beginning of the stabilization of APIs in preparation for the 1.0 release, as well as the explicit marking of experiential interfaces

Compose Multiplatform now references Android artifacts published by Google which eliminates compatibility issues

Compose for Desktop has received multiple upgrades, such as improved stability on problematic hardware/drivers, a new mouse pointer API, and support for transparent windows

And Compose for Web introducing the ability to use SVGs

Fore more information regarding the beta release, visit here.

Java in Visual Studio Code update

The 1.0 version of the Language Server for Java was recently released as a result of a multi-year collaboration between Microsoft and Red Hat. In addition, the Gradle for Java extension is available for download.

With the release of the Gradle for Java extension, users gain access to local Gradle installation support, dependency management and project view, Gradle Authoring Experience (Groovy), auto completion, syntax highlighting, document outline, and error reporting.

Also, developers can now use the lightbulb icon (Quick Fix) to generate common Java functions rather than having to go through the menu of all Java actions to locate the correct function.

For more information, visit here.

Testlio raises $12 million in Series B funding

Testlio, the originator of networked testing, announced that it has closed $12 million in Series B funding. The oversubscribed financing round was led by Spring Lake Equity Partners and included participation from Series A co-leads Altos Ventures and Vertex Ventures US. With this, Jeff Williams of Spring Lake Equity Partners joined the Testlio Board of Directors.

This new capital will be used to expand client services, deepen platform capabilities, fuel brand awareness, and drive geographic sales expansion. Additionally, the financing round included secondary proceeds for long-term Testlio employees at all levels.