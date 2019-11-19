Kotlin 1.3.6 has been released, adding quality improvements, optimizing the comparison of ‘inline’ classes, tooling improvements and support for the Kotlin/MPP IDE experience.

According to the developers behind the language, an incremental release doesn’t bring any language changes other than minor improvements (like changing confusing error messages) or updates for experimental features (like inline classes).

The full list of features in Kotlin 1.3.60 is available here.

Apple releases Apple Developer App

Apple released and Apple Developer App that delivers in-depth information from Apple experts.

The app can be used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program on iPhone or iPad, with enrollment in additional countries and regions becoming available over time.

The app will include the latest developer news, informative videos, WWDC content and more.

Google announces Advanced Android in Kotlin free online court

Kotlin announced Advanced Android in Kotlin developed by Google together with Udacity. The free online course introduces users to some of the advanced features that can be built into Android apps.

The course teaches about notifications, graphics and animations on Android, using

third-party authentication for login, and how to add maps to apps. Course takers will learn how to create custom views, draw to a canvas, and create animations. It will also teach how to properly test apps.

“Different people like to learn in different ways, so we are offering this course as both a Udacity video-based course and as a series of codelabs with topics that you can explore in any order,” Google wrote in a post about the course.

Syncfusion members of Visual Studio Dev Essentials get free access to Xamarin Control Suite

Syncfusion announced that members for Visual Studio Dev Essentials can receive Essential Studio for Xamarin suite at no cost for 6 months.

The Essential Studio for Xamarin suite includes over 145 controls, including a data grid, chart collection and list view.

“Syncfusion’s Essential Studio for Xamarin control suite provides a valuable additional benefit to Visual Studio Dev Essentials members interested in creating mobile apps. The extensive number and variety of controls it provides simplify and accelerate cross-platform mobile experience development,” said Cliff Simpkins, director of developer audience marketing for Microsoft.

MulesSoft announces new solutions at Dreamforce

Mulesoft announced new tools, pre-packaged connectors and learning modules to empower anyone to compose connected customer experiences, without writing a single line of code.

“To further democratize integration, new tools built on MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform will allow anyone to integrate systems without writing a single line of code. As part of this new experience, users can focus on creating amazing experiences by reusing APIs instead of running and managing integration,” Mulesoft wrote in a post.

New features include Flow Designer which will allow users to create integrations and to automate business processes, Accelerators to codify integration best practices and distill them into pre-built templates, as well as Anypoint API Community Manager.