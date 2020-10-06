JetBrains has announced a new public roadmap for Kotlin that details the next 6 months.

Currently, the Kotlin team is focusing on delivering fast turnaround to speed up the change-test-debug cycle, working on a new compiler, a fast IDE, and more.

The compiler is a rewrite of the Kotlin compiler optimized for speed, parallelism, and unification and the team said it will later also work on pluggability.

Kotlin for JVM server-side development will expand support for server-side use cases across the Kotlin ecosystem, and Kotlin multiplatform mobile is set to improve the user experience and feature set for sharing code on mobile platforms.

The full roadmap can be found here.

Third-party code scanning tools for GitHub code scanning

GitHub introduced 10 new third-party tools available with GitHub code scanning.

“These open source projects and static application security testing (SAST) solutions bring a wide array of additional security tools directly into the developer workflow, ensuring that vulnerabilities can be identified and fixed before they are committed to the code base,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

Code scanning is powered by GitHub’s CodeQL static scanning engine and is extensible to include third-party security tools.

Rancher 2.5 enables managing Kubernetes clusters from data center, cloud, and edge

New capabilities for Rancher 2.5 include a new installation experience, GitOps at scale for edge clusters, full lifecycle management of EKS clusters and a new security-hardened, certified Kubernetes distribution for government customers.

“Exploding on-premise, public cloud and edge Kubernetes use cases are creating massive container sprawl,” said Sheng Liang, the CEO of Rancher Labs. “With Rancher 2.5, we continue to deliver on our computing everywhere strategy by providing customers a simple and consistent way to deploy and manage containerized applications using any certified Kubernetes distribution, across any infrastructure, regardless of whether they are managing one cluster or one million.”

Rancher 2.5 can now be installed on any CNCF-certified Kubernetes cluster, eliminating the need to set up a separate Kubernetes cluster before installing Rancher.

Solo.io announces new round of funding for cloud-native development

Solo.io announced a $23 million Series B round of financing that brings the company’s total to $37 million.

The latest round of financing focuses on scaling up operations to meet growing customer demand.

In addition to the new funding round, Solo.io also launched Gloo API Gateway 1.5, a developer portal for Gloo and Istio, and a partnership between io and Crealogix to deliver a secure digital banking platform on Kubernetes.