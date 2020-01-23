Microsoft announced dual-screen preview SDKs as well as new web standards proposals to enable dual-screen experiences for websites and PWAs on both Android and Windows 10X.

The preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo includes native Java APIs and an Android Emulator with a preview Surface Duo image that is integrated into Android Studio.

Additionally, Microsoft 365 Developer Day on February 11th will show developers how to use these SDKs and emulators, use cross platform tools and languages and how to build dual-screen experiences on the web.

CloudVector introduces free API Observability tool for DevSecOps teams

CloudVector introduced API Shark, a free API observability tool that automatically discovers and monitors API catalogs.

“Part of the reason that APIs are a huge risk is because developers are under pressure to deliver, but they don’t have time to register and maintain an API catalog,” said Ravi Bulapari, founder and vice president of CloudVector. “We are offering the powerful functionality of API Shark to the community for free, so that DevOps and SecOps teams can automate this tedious process.”

API Shark includes automated API catalogs, proactive risk assessment, deep AI monitoring and deployment with no change to code, no need to use shims and no change to network necessary.

Confluent releases 5.4 of its platform with event streaming capabilities

Confluent released version 5.4 of its platform, which is focused on helping organizations on their path “to making event streaming the central nervous system of their business,” according to a post.

“Today’s enterprises are faced with stricter demands around security and compliance, and event streaming platforms must evolve to meet these expectations in order for enterprises to successfully and efficiently grow their deployments,” Confluent wrote.

New features and updates include role-based access control, structured audit logs, multi-region clusters, schema validation and tiered storage.

CircleCI updates its user interface

CircleCI updated its user interface to increase user productivity. It includes a pipelines-centric dashboard, an improved jobs details page, and an updated configuration view for easy debugging.

The pipelines-centric dashboard allows users to navigate from a specific CircleCI job to the most recent run of that same job, navigate from a failed run to the most recent passing pipeline run and get a gut-check understanding of whether the project is healthy or not, the company explained

