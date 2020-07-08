MobileIron announced multi-vector mobile phishing protection for iOS and Android devices to help organizations defend against the top cybersecurity threats.

The solution offers on-device and cloud-based phishing URL database lookup to detect and remediate phishing attacks across all mobile threat vectors, including text and SMS messages, instant messages, social media and other modes of communication, beyond just corporate email.

Organizations can also implement MobileIron zero sign-on for secure and passwordless authentication to enterprise cloud services, the company explained.

Apache Flink 1.11.0 released

The core engine is introducing unaligned checkpoints that improves checkpointing performance under heavy backpressure and a new Source API that simplifies the implementation of custom sources by unifying batch and streaming execution.

Flink SQL is also introducing Support for Change Data Capture (CDC) to easily consume and interpret database changelogs from tools like Debezium.

The renewed FileSystem Connector also expands the set of use cases and formats supported in the Table API/SQL, enabling scenarios like streaming data directly from Kafka to Hive.

HAProxy 2.2.0 released

New features in HAProxy 2.2.0 include runtime certificate addition and crtlist management, dynamic error pages and return statements, and logging over TCP.

HAProxy is a free, very fast and reliable solution offering high availability, load balancing, and proxying for TCP and HTTP-based applications, according to the developers behind the project.

It also includes changes to dynamic content emission and further improvements to TLS runtime certificates management.

LeanIX’s $80 million series D funding

LeanIX plans to use the funds to fuel global growth, further develop software for enterprise architecture, and expand into the cloud native category.

LeanIX has the vision to create better workplaces where employees become more engaged as a result of having information within understandable context and knowing that decisions are being made based on facts, according to the company in a post.

“We provide information in the appropriate context to determine the exact location and to plan the future journey in a way the business understands. Looking at future states of your architecture should be as simple as jumping to a point in time in your backup with a time machine,” said André Christ, the CEO & co-founder of LeanIX.

TIOBE Index shows all time high for the R programming language

The statistical programming language R has set a new record by moving from position 9 to position 8 this month.

The two trends leading to its growth include the fact that commercial statistical languages and packages such as SAS, Stata and SPSS are being substituted by Pythonand R for statistical analyses and that statistics and data mining need to be done to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

The full list of languages and their current rankings is available here.