.Net Core 3.0 is set to reach its end of life on March 3rd to make room for .Net Core 3.1 that was released last December.

After this time, .NET Core patch updates will no longer include updated packages .NET Core 3.0.

.NET Core 3.1 is a long-term supported (LTS) release that is set to be supported for at least 3 years.

Log4j 2.13.1 released

The Apache Software Foundation announced the launch of Log4j 2.13.1, a framework for logging application behavior.

The new release includes added support for Markers, Lambda expressions for lazy logging, property substitution using Lookups, multiple patterns on a PatternLayout and asynchronous Loggers.

Due to a break in compatibility in the SLF4J binding, Log4j now ships with two versions of the SLF4J to Log4j adapters. log4j-slf4j-impl should be used with SLF4J 1.7.x and earlier and log4j-slf4j18-impl should be used with SLF4J 1.8.x and later, according to a post by the ASF.

Applause and Infosys partner on testing services

Applause partnered with Infosys to provide broader end-to-end digital experience testing services to clients.

Key benefits of the partnership include increased speed and scale to test in multiple geographies simultaneously, domain and subject matter experts available on demand, as well as shorter user experience testing and feedback cycles.

“The Applause-Infosys partnership will deliver brands accelerated feedback from a full suite of testing capabilities that fit seamlessly into clients’ Agile processes, allowing them to test more frequently, with better device coverage, even faster,” the companies wrote in a post.

Wind River announces new developer-focused lab

Wind River announced a new developer-focused lab that provides access to software projects, proofs-of-concept, open source integrations, experimental software, and new technologies.

“Wind River Labs is an environment where developers, both Wind River customers and non-customers, can collaborate to innovate at the edge, enabling capabilities such as machine learning and computer vision,” Wind River wrote in a post.

Developers can now download the latest version of VxWorks, along with projects such as ROS (Robot Operating System) 2, and immediately start prototyping and designing applications on the company’s industry-leading operating systems.