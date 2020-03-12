Microsoft has announced the .NET Core uninstall tool 1.0, which is available for Windows and Mac. The new tool is designed to help machines become more manageable and save disk space.

Starting in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.3, Visual Studio manages the versions of the SDK and runtime it installs. In previous versions, SDKs and runtimes were left on upgrade in case those versions were targeted or pinned with global.json . We realized this was not ideal and might have left many unused .NET Core SDKs and runtimes installed on your machine,” the company wrote in a blog post.

According to the company, it is easy to make a mistake with this tool, but users can always run a repair on Visual Studio or reinstall from the .NET Core archive.

Mozilla partners with KaiOS tech for a healthy mobile internet

Mozilla partnered with KaiOS to enhance the Gecko engine for KaiOS, enabling a more diverse and open mobile Internet for users around the world, according to the companies.

Gecko powers Mozilla’s Firefox browser and is a central component of KaiOS’ web-based experience.

“This partnership will help ensure that KaiOS remains a robust and secure web platform by bringing their version of Gecko more up to date, and keeping it up to date with the latest features, web site compatibility, and security fixes,” Mozilla wrote in a post.

Apache Ignite 2.8

Apache Ignite 2.8 enhances almost all of the components of the platform, adding a new subsystem for production monitoring and tracing, advances in Ignite machine learning, partitioned awareness, and less stress in production.

The new release also introduces is an auto-baseline feature that changes a cluster topology for deployments with Ignite native persistence without the need for developer intervention in many scenarios.

“It’s worth mentioning that Ignite 2.8 became more prudent about disk space consumption by supporting the compaction of data files and write-ahead-logs of the native persistence. By sacrificing a bit more CPU cycles for the needs of compaction algorithms, you can save a lot on the storage end,” the Apache Software Foundation wrote on its website.

Unicode Standard 13 released

Version 13.0 of the Unicode Standard is now available, including the core specification, annexes, and data files. The new scripts and characters in Version 13.0 add support for modern language groups in Africa, Pakistan, South Asia, and China.

Additional details on all of the changes are available here.

Rockset released query Lambdas for developers building real-time data applications

Rockset announced the release of Query Lambdas, which runs developers’ queries in response to events.

Rockset is the real-time database in the cloud that stores and indexes real-time data from transactional databases and event streams, with schema-free JSON documents and declarative SQL over REST.

These Query Lambdas include the use of APIS instead of client libraries, as well as the abilities to use APIs instead of client libraries, store SQL text and parameter information, expose a REST endpoint to execute an underlying query, enforce version control, and expose usage metrics and statistics, the company explained.