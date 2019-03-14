Neurala has launched a new end-to-end SaaS platform for creating custom vision AI solutions. The Brain Builder platform will provide a single tool for data tagging, training, deployment, and analysis. This will make AI more accessible for developers of all skill levels, Neurala explained.

“While investments in AI have increased exponentially in recent years, a staggering 91 percent of organizations still face significant barriers to adoption, including a lack of IT infrastructure and a shortage of AI experts,” said Massimiliano Versace, CEO and co-founder of Neurala. “These challenges are compounded by the fact that every company has their own unique data, use cases, workflows and problems they wish to solve, which demand customized – and resultantly complex – AI solutions.”

LEADTOOLS 20 gets new document and medical imaging capabilities

LEAD has announced new document and medical imaging capabilities in LEADTOOLS 20. Key new features include a zero-footprint 3D volume rendering in the Medical Web Viewer, Forms Recognition speed enhancements, new MICR and CMC-7 line detection algorithms, and new Viewer and Camera Controls for Xamarin.

“Developers need components that are easy to use, perform well, and of course, have impressive features for helping to address real-world challenges,” explained Rich Little, president of LEAD Technologies. “Much of this release comes directly from customers not shying away from making bold requests that many in the SDK industry would not consider. For example, customers asking us to deliver medical 3D volume rendering in a truly 100% zero-footprint solution or solving a major pain point for Xamarin developers with our new camera control. Our customers trust the expertise of LEAD’s developers, and we are excited to have hit the mark for the programmers using LEADTOOLS and their eventual end-users.”

New interoperable blockchain network launches

The Interchain Foundation has announced the Cosmos Network, which is a “decentralized network of independent, scalable, and interoperable blockchain.” According to the foundation, the Cosmos Network is focused on scalability and usability and will allow developers to quickly build reliable blockchain applications.

Developers can use the Cosmos Software Development Kit (SDK) to build applications on the Cosmos Network. According to the Interchain Foundation, by enabling blockchain applications to transact with each other, the network facilititates the creation of an ecosystem where “blockchains can maintain sovereignty, process transactions quickly, communicate, and have fast finality.”

Streamlio launches cloud-native service for fast data

Streamlio has announced Streamlio Cloud, which is a cloud-native service for fast data. The solution uses Apache Pulsar and runs on AWS.

“With more and more of their data created, stored and accessed in the cloud, organizations need technology that can intelligently connect sources to services, applications and users,” said Streamlio co-founder Karthik Ramasamy. “Streamlio’s new service makes the unique cloud-native architecture, performance, and flexibility of Apache Pulsar accessible to any organization in just a few clicks and without operational burdens, helping organizations move away from the plodding batch-oriented world to the world of data-driven applications that operate at the speed of data.”

Godot 3.1 now available

After almost completely overhauling the Godot codebase in its 3.0 release, the Godot team has released Godot 3.1. Godot is a 2D and 3D open-source game engine. This version builds upon that rework, resulting in a more mature engine that removes some of the hurdles found in previous releases.

New features include an OpenGL ES 2.0 renderer, optional typing in GDScript, a revamped inspector, and revamped 2D editor.