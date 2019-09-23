Google introduced Kotlin Bootcamp for Programmers and Developing Android apps in Kotlin Codelab courses to help developers learn how to develop apps using Kotlin, including Kotlin-friendly APIs and API extensions.

The language interoperates with Java and is included with IntelliJ and Android Studio.

The course teaches Kotlin features such as coroutines to help developers write code more quickly and concisely and offers the ability to work with a realistically architected app and to implement key features.

The full details of the course are available here.

Mobile Labs introduces new device refresh subscription program

Mobile Labs launched a device refresh program that enables testing teams to swap out a certain number (based on the subscription) of devices required for app testing.

“Due to the time and effort it can take for mobile developers and engineers to purchase and replace devices, we wanted to offer a program that makes it easier for development and testing teams to keep up with the latest technology,” stated Margaret Heberling, vice-president of worldwide sales for Mobile Labs.

The program follows Mobile Labs’ launch of the GigaFox Family Testing Suite that includes both GigaFox Red and Silver. The solutions were created to make mobile devices easily accessible via a privately hosted cloud environment.

The full details are available here.

Tricentis and Tasktop announce OEM partnerships

Continuous testing provider Tasktop and value stream management tool provider Tasktop announced a partnership in which Tricentis will offer an OEM solution based on the Tasktop Integration Hub, which integrates Tricentis qTest Manager with third-party tools.

“This latest agreement tightens our relationship and makes it easy for customers to assemble a best-of-breed development tool stack standardized on Tricentis qTest Manager, Tricentis Tosca or both,” said Dr. Mik Kersten, the CEO of Tasktop.

According to the companies, a typical scenario might be an integration of Jama, qTest Manager and Tosca to improve product quality, collaboration and visibility.

Percona announces open-source distribution of PostgreSQL

Percona announced a new distribution of PostgreSQL to expand support for open-source database software and services for customers that need enterprise-class support.

The Percona distribution includes open-source tools such as pg_repack, a popular third-party extension to rebuild PostgreSQL database objects without requiring a table lock, pgaudit, an extension that provides in-depth session and/or object audit logging through the standard logging facility in PostgreSQL, along with pgBackRest and Patroni.

“Adding a distribution of PostgreSQL alongside our current options for MySQL and MongoDB helps our customers leverage the best of open source for their applications as well as get reliable and efficient support,” said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder, and CEO of Percona.

The full details of the new distribution are available here.