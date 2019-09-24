The Nim team announced that the first long-term stable release of Nim 1.0, a compiled statically typed programming language is now available.

According to the team, the compiler still implements experimental features that are documented in the “experimental manual.” This includes features such as concepts, the do notation and a few others. The 1.0.x branch will receive bug fixes as long as there is a demand for them. All changes are documented in the v1.0.0 changelog available here.

Appery.io adds no-code features to support Ionic 4

The makers of the Appery.io low-code application development platform, Exadel, announced that it added no-code features to support the Ionic 4 framework.

Some of the key codeless features for Appery.io include UI composition, which allows users to build an application UI by dragging and dropping components from the AppBuilder palette to the design page, an event panel that enables users to set a single or set of actions for every event in an app, and a mapping editor to drag component properties to service request parameters.

“Codeless app development is the future and we are proud to bring more of these features to Appery.io,” said Dmitry Binunsky, VP Products and Platforms at Exadel. “As digital transformation initiatives become more widespread, complex and mission-critical, it is important for everyone in a technology organization to be able to build quality applications no matter their level of technical expertise.”

Firefox moves to a 4-week release cycle

Firefox announced that it is moving its 7-week release cycle down to a 4-week cycle starting in Q1 2020 to align better with the sprint-like release cycles followed by feature teams.

“With four-week cycles, we can be more agile and ship features faster, while applying the same rigor and due diligence needed for a high-quality and stable release. Also, we put new features and implementation of new Web APIs into the hands of developers more quickly,” theFirefox team wrote in a post.

The team also said that projects that use Firefox mainline or ESR releases such as SeaMonkey and Tor will have to do more frequent release cycles to stay current with the Firefox releases. In addition, the Firefox changes will have fewer changes each.

Safari 13 developer release notes

The developer release notes for the new version of Apple’s web browser, Safari 13, are now available here with the full list of added features and improvements.

The new features include added desktop-class browsing to Safari for iPad, Safari for iPad displays the same capabilities as Safari for macOS, added opt-in dark mode support for websites in Safari for iOS and added support for aborting Fetch requests.

The new release also includes new security features such as added permission APIs on iOS, performance improvements as well as new Web API, payment request, and Safari App Extension APIs.

CData announces new universal API integration hub

CData Software announced the release of Cloud Hub, a cloud data service for SaaS, NoSQL and Big Data.

The solution provides instant, live data through standard interfaces supported by data-centric applications. Users can connect cloud BI, ETL, and reporting tools to data from CRM systems, marketing automation platforms, ERPs, accounting systems, and data warehousing solutions, according to CData.

“Cloud Hub leverages universal support for database wire protocols like MySQL and SQL (TDS), as well as popular web service protocols like OData, to support live data connectivity from any application that supports extensibility,” CData wrote in a post.