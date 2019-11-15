The LF AI Foundation announced the Open Neural Network eXchange (ONNX) is its newest graduate level project.

ONNX provides AI capabilities like model creation and export, visualization, optimization, and acceleration capabilities.

“ONNX will retain its existing OSI-approved open source license, its governance structure and their established development practices,” said Ibrahim Haddad, executive director of the LF AI Foundation. “We are committed to providing ONNX with a host of supporting services especially in the area of marketing and community events to extend its reach and adoption.”

InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 now available in Europe

InfluxData announced the availability of its Cloud 2.0 in Europe. Influx DB Cloud 2.0 is a serverless times series platform-as-a-service.

“The instrumentation of everything, from software systems to factories and home appliances, has generated an enormous flood of high-velocity data that can be harnessed for powerful innovations. We built InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 to provide developers and organizations with a platform that supports the data demands of the future,” said Evan Kaplan, CEO of InfluxData.

InfluxDB Cloud 2.0 provides customers with real-time observability into their systems and is able to support a wide range of customer applications. Current customer use cases include SLA-related monitoring around key business metrics for e-commerce sites and real-time monitoring of wind turbines for business insights to refine operations, according to the company in a post.

IBM joins the Stanford Human-Centered AI Institute Partner Program

IBM Research announced that it is the first founding corporate partner of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence.

As part of the partnership, IBM said it will work closely with fellow AI thought leaders, researchers and innovators at Stanford and through participation on the HAI Corporate Advisory Committee, and IBM researchers will also work alongside Stanford researchers as part of the Visiting Scholars program.

The three key areas of AI research include trusted artificial intelligence, natural language processing (NLP) and neuro-symbolic computation.

Topcoder releases Talent-as-a-Service model

Technology network and on-demand digital talent platform Topcoder launched a Talent as a Service (TaaS) model that allows enterprise teams to scale quickly with resources from around the world.

“There’s really no war for talent, but more of a ‘persistent blind spot’ in innovative technology talent acquisition. Highly skilled technologists from around the world have never been more accessible,” said Michael P. Morris, global head of crowdsourcing at Wipro Limited. “The key is figuring out how to find, attract and connect that talent with companies that need them most, and then creating project opportunities too attractive to be dismissed, as well as loyalty programs that keep them coming back.”

The full details on the new model are available here.