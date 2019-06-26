Oracle announced the expansion of its autonomous database dedicated service, which allows customers to transform from manually-managed independent databases on premises to a fully-autonomous private database cloud within Oracle’s public cloud.

In a post, the company explained this will eliminate customer concerns about security isolation and operational policies when switching to the cloud. The automated database uses machine learning to provide self-driving, self-repairing, and self-securing capabilities that automate key management and security processes like patching, tuning and upgrading, while keeping the critical infrastructure constantly running for a modern cloud experience.

Oracle is also announcing a set of built-in developer capabilities for the offering, including low-code platform Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle SQL Developer Web and Oracle REST Data Services for creating data-driven applications.

Qt and LG partner on open-source webOS platform

Qt and LG Electronics are partnering up on the open-source webOS platform for embedded smart devices. The companies are looking to expand webOS into the automotive, robotics and smart homes sectors.

Qt will provide LG with its integrated and hardware-agnostic development environment for developers, engineers and designers to create apps and smart devices. In addition, webOS will officially become a reference operating system of Qt.

Customers will be able to use webOS’ middle-ware enabled features for automotive, connectivity, media and content servers which will save time in their embedded development projects, according to the companies in a post.

CollabNet VersionOne and ICON Agility Services announces DevOps services

CollabNet VersionOne and ICON Agility Services announced a DevOps services offering for value stream management. The service combines ICON’s Business Agility Strategy consulting framework with CollabNet VerisonOne’s with CollabNet’s Value Stream Management (VSM) platform.

The new service aims at guiding organizations towards an effective DevOps implementation through training, coaching and a customized implementation experience, according to the companies.

“Together with CollabNet VersionOne, ICON enables business leaders across IT and operations to look at the entire scope of their software development pipeline, mapping value from planning and development to releasing on-demand,” the companies wrote.

Embarcadero extends FireMonkey for GUI apps on Linux

Embarcadero has extended its cross-platform GUI framework FireMonkey to Linux clients. The Linux client add-on will be available for Delphi Enterprise and Architect, as well as RAD Studio Enterprise and Architect editions, via the RAD Studio GetIt package manager.

FireMonkey helps customers build true-native apps for the full range of device capabilities with native CPU performance and GPU powered visuals on PCs, tablets and mobile devices, according to Embarcadero.

“Adding FMX Linux support to the product continues our commitment to expand our product scope and collaborate with our community to promote cross-platform application development and innovation,” said Sarina DuPont, head of product and developer tools at Embarcadero.