Microsoft announced the first preview release of Package Source Mapping with Visual Studio 2022 preview 4.

Package Source Mapping gives users fine-grained control of where their packages come from by mapping every package in their solution to target a package source.

Package Source Mappings will apply to all project types – including .NET Framework – as long as compatible tooling is used for build and restore.

Additional details are available here.

Ruby on Rails 7.0 alpha 1

Rails 7.0 alpha 1 offers new JavaScript answers, at-work encryption, query logging, and Zeitwerk exclusivity.

The new version has a dramatically improved integration between Rails and JavaScript + CSS. Also, when users have a controller action that needs to load two unrelated queries, they can now do it concurrently through ‘Relation#load_async.’

Extracted from HEY, the new version has added encrypted attributes to Active Record, so applications can offer at-work encryption in addition to the traditional at-rest and in-transit coverage.

Matillion Series E

The cloud data integration platform Matillion today announced $150 million in Series E funding, which brings the company’s valuation to $1.5 billion.

Matillion unlocks the data supply chain, accelerating time to value by delivering a data operating system that integrates and manages data at scale.

“Enterprises need to effectively close information gaps by rapidly transforming operational data into analytics-ready datasets that fuel business intelligence, AI, and ML innovation,” said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. “With Matillion, large organizations are empowered with a data operating system that is purpose-built for the enterprise, enabling a broad spectrum of data users — from data scientists and engineers to marketers and business analysts — to make data useful.”