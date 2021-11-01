Perforce Software announced the completion of its acquisition of the continuous testing platform, BlazeMeter from Broadcom. This acquisition is Perforce’s twelfth one to date.

This acquisition will grow and strengthen Perforce’s application quality portfolio, allowing users to achieve AI-driven, complete shift-left testing quickly and easily. With BlazeMeter, Perforce users gain access to unified functionality like API testing and monitoring in a single unified platform. This allows organizations to accelerate digital transformation by shifting testing left and right.

“Customer engagement has gone almost completely digital, requiring organizations to deliver stellar customer experiences to remain competitive,” said Tim Russell, chief product officer of Perforce. “The addition of the BlazeMeter Continuous Testing platform expands our solution enabling organizations to accelerate the delivery of quality experiences.”

OctoML raises $85 million in Series C funding

OctoML today announced that it has raised $85 million in Series C funding, bringing the organization’s total amount raised to $132 million. The round was led by Tiger Global Management and included participation from existing investors Addition, Madrona Venture Group, and Amplify Partners.

This influx of financing will help OctoML reach the next phase of growth. This next phase will include the expansion of its ML deployment platform and building of its ecosystem of hardware partners and cloud service products.

Snyk to acquire CloudSkiff

Snyk recently announced that it will be acquiring CloudSkiff, the creators of driftctl, the open source tool for drift detection. With this, the Snyk team is enabled to accelerate adding these enhanced drift detection capabilities to Snyk laC, while also continuing to encourage the open source development of driftctl.

Driftctl works to close gaps for laC engineers and extends Snyk laC’s capabilities to include scanning cloud environments and identifying unmanaged resources. In addition, the CloudSkiff team brings Snyk domain expertise, enabling Snyk to accelerate the new laC features beyond drift in the next year.

This acquisition is Snyk’s fourth since October 2020, coming after the purchases of FossID, Manifold, and DeepCode. This acquisition comes following the company’s September 2021 announcements of over $600 million in Series F investment.

Magnify raises $6 million in funding

Magnify today announced $6 million in seed funding coming from Madrona Venture Group, Decibel Partners, and a bevy of PNW SaaS executives. These executives include Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo; Chistal Bemont, CEO of Talend; Elissa Fink, former Tableau CMO; Jon Gelsey, former Xnor and Auth0 CEO; and Will Arora, CTO of Assurance.

Magnify was founded by software executive Joshua Crossman, partnered closely with Madrona managing director and former Concur CEO, Steve Singh, to develop the concept, and was incubated at Madrona Venture Labs.

Magnify uses AI and machine learning to automate the customer lifecycle for enterprise software, creating the ideal sequence and timing of customer interactions. In addition, Magnify identifies where churn or expansion is likely to occur and automatically launches the appropriate action in software.