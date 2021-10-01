PostgreSQL Global Development Group announced the release of PostgreSQL 14, bringing a variety of new features, such as connection concurrency, high-write workloads, query parallelism, and logical replication.

In addition, PostgreSQL 14 also includes enhancements to JSON conveniences and multiranges, performance improvements for heavy workloads, enhancements for distributed workloads, administration observability, SQL performance, conformance, and convenience, and security enhancements.

“PostgreSQL 14 is a testament to the dedication of the global PostgreSQL community in addressing feedback and continuing to deliver innovative database software that is deployed by organizations large and small,” said Magnus Hagander, a PostgreSQL Core Team member.

Perforce acquires BlazeMeter from Broadcom

Perforce announced that it has agreed to acquire the BlazeMeter Continuous Testing platform (BlazeMeter CT) from Broadcom. The acquisition adds BlazeMeter CT’s complete and integrated platform to Perforce’s application quality portfolio.

BlazeMeter’s continuous testing platform is built on and fully compatible with open-source and provides a single solution for application quality teams across the CI/CD pipeline. BlazeMeter CT includes additional, unified functionality including API testing and monitoring in a single platform. This allows organizations to accelerate digital transformation by shifting testing left and right.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to closing conditions and the transaction is set to be completed in October 2021. To learn more about BlazeMeter CT, visit here.

BMC acquires StreamWeaver

BMC today announced the acquisition of StreamWeaver, a software company that helps users achieve end-to-end observability. The acquisition will enhance BMC’s AIOps capabilities with a set of data integrations built on complementary, modern, microservices-based architecture, allowing users to achieve better incident and risk predictions, improved automated remediation, and increased support for DevOps and ServiceOps.

The combination of BMC and SteamWeaver will bring users the ability to apply BMC’s AI/ML analytics capabilities to data from various tools and technologies that may exist in their IT environments, integrated into the BMC Helix platform.

In addition, StreamWeaver reduces the cost of integration with enterprise-grade, plug-and-play capabilities for observability by connecting and streaming data between popular IT tools in near real-time.