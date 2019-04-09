Data Stream Network provider PubNub has announced that it has raised $23 million in Series D funding, bringing its total funding up to $70 million. PubNub offers a real-time messaging and edge computing platform that can be used to develop apps that provide connected shared experiences, such as live chat, rideshare, and enterprise collaboration. The company will use the funding to accelerate its growth worldwide, especially in emerging markets.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise came in as a new investor this round, and all of the company’ existing investors (Relay Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, Bosch, and Ericsson) participated in this round.

“Connected shared experiences are at the heart of the world’s most exciting transformations, changing every aspect of people’s lives,” said Todd Greene, CEO and co-founder of PubNub. “We are thankful for a world-class investment team that continues to share our vision, and are delighted to welcome the strategic thinkers and innovators of HPE into the fold.”

Deque Systems releases new app to help developers build apps that consider disabled users

Deque Systems has released a new app, Axe for Android, that determines how accessible Android apps are to people with disabilities. According to the company, people who rely on assistive technology tend to run into a variety of challenges when using Android apps that weren’t designed with accessibility in mind.

“As often as you reach for your smartphone, so do hundreds of millions of people with disabilities worldwide. Accessibility is emerging as an essential development concern, but many developers don’t know where to begin,” said Dylan Barrell, CTO of Deque Systems. “Axe for Android automates the testing of native and hybrid application code against our rules library and gets that process started in minutes, allowing them to build content that reaches this large, untapped market.”

Shopify introduces API release versioning

Shopify has announced that it now offers API release versioning for its Admin API. It will be releasing new versions on a quarterly basis, on the first day of January, April, July, and October. Stable versions will remain locked for at least a year, unless there is a critical security fix needed. This means that once 2019-04 is released, it won’t be changed until 2020-04 is released. This will help ensure that “future changes to the platform are predictable, clearly communicated, and easy to adopt.”

According to the company, its goal with API versioning is to ensure that developers are confident when building on the platform. It will also be introducing changes to the Partner Dashboard, the Developer Changelog, and developer documentation, Shopify explained.