PyTorch 1.9 was released with major improvements to support scientific computing including torch.linalg, torch.special and Complex Autograd.

The Complex Autograd feature improves testing for complex operators by adding more OpInfos and adding a greater validation through a TorchAudio migration to native complex tensors.

The new version also includes major improvements to on-device binary size with Mobile Interpreter and native support for elastic-fault tolerance training through the upstreaming of TorchElastic into PyTorch Core.

Additional details on the new release are available here.

BrowserStack closes $200 million Series B funding round

BrowserStack acquired $200 million in a Series B funding round, raising its total valuation to $4 billion.

“We are going to double-down on solving new developer problems in the space of DevOps testing,” said Ritesh Arora, the co-founder and CEO of BrowserStack. “Our recent acquisition of Percy, a visual testing platform, was just the start. We will accelerate the rate at which we take new products to market through acquisitions and investment in our Product and Engineering teams. We want to achieve our vision of becoming the testing infrastructure for the internet.”

BrowserStack helps developers create bug-free software for the 5 billion internet users that access websites and mobile applications through a combination of digital environments.

Uno Platform 3.8 now available

The Uno Platform 3.8 is now available with a new WinUI calendar, grid controls, two-times faster performance, a new Linux scenario and more.

“Performance is a core feature for Uno, and we are always reevaluating the codebase with ways to improve. The recent updates in Visual Studio profiler (particularly the instrumentation mode) have allowed us to find significant updates to include in this release which apply to all target platforms,” the Uno Platform team wrote in a blog post.

Also, over 100 issues were closed in the new version, according to the company.