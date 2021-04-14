Qt announced that it will acquire froglogic GmbH, a major provider of quality assurance tools, to bring froglogic’s test automation tools into the Qt product portfolio.

“As The Qt Company continues its growth, the acquisition of froglogic is an important milestone in broadening Qt’s best-in-class software development tools and building in automated testing and code coverage analysis directly into our suite of products. Understanding that speed of delivery for new products is crucial to our customers, our goal is to improve developer productivity and make the product development process as streamlined as possible,” said Juha Varelius, president and CEO of Qt Group Plc.

Froglogic GmbH offers tooling to support GUI test automation, code coverage analysis and test result management, enabling customers to assess and steer their quality assurance efforts across an application’s life cycle.

Embedded Software Testing & Compliance Summit announced

Parasoft announced that it is hosting a live virtual event on May 6th in which industry leaders will share their embedded software quality stories of overcoming safety-critical compliance and security challenges with automated software testing solutions.

“Companies across all industries need to have confidence in their software quality and deliver safe and secure software to their users,” said Arthur Hicken, evangelist and event moderator at Parasoft. “Many embedded software companies are turning to automated and integrated testing that includes static code analysis, unit testing, regression testing, code coverage, and requirements traceability to ensure compliance with functional safety, security, and coding standards. In this summit you’ll hear how organizations are solving real safety and security software issues.”

The talks will cover how a medical device technology company successfully adopted a unit testing solution, how an avionics developer and manufacturer achieved code compliance and streamlines productivity and much more.

Additional details on the event are available here.

Catchpoint announces virtual SRE community event on June 10th

Catchpoint announced that it will launch its SRE from Anywhere, a virtual, interactive event that focuses on helping SREs connect with peers to share best practices, industry trends and organizational dynamics.