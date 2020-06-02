Rust has made it to the TIOBE Index Top 20 for the first time, ten years since its inception.

All the verbose programming and sharp edges of other languages are solved by Rust while being statically strongly typed. Its type system prevents run-time null pointer exceptions and memory management is calculated compile-time. So no garbage collection that suddenly kicks in, according to TIOBE in a post that also showed how the other languages stacked up this year.

“We have D, Lua and Julia trying to beat C and C++ but Rust seems to be the first one to come really close. Let’s see whether it can keep this top 20 position in the years to come,” said Paul Jansen, the CEO of TIOBE Software.

Kuesa 3D version 1.2

The updated version includes the Iro Material library that provides several simulate reflections that can significantly reduce GPU usage, and offer a real WYSIWYG integration with 3D authoring tools.

Kuesa 3D is a complete design-to-code workflow solution for 3D in real-time solutions centered around the open glTF 2 format, supported by Blender, Maya and 3ds Max.

Other updates include improved Blender and animation support, Kuesa 3D Studio that includes plugins, tools, and a runtime.

Dependabot version updates

The new version updates will keep all packages updated on a regular basis.

“On the schedule you specify, Dependabot will check if new versions are available. If updates are available, Dependabot sends pull requests to update your dependency manifest with the new versions,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

Also, security alerts for vulnerable dependencies and automated security updates have new names: Dependabot alerts and Dependabot security updates.

Checkmarx announces Checkmarx SCA (CxSCA)

CxSCA is a new SaaS-based software composition analysis solution that leverages the company’s source code analysis and automation capabilities

“With CxSCA, Checkmarx enables development organizations to address open source vulnerabilities earlier in the SDLC and cut down on manual processes by reducing false positives and background noise, so they can deliver secure software faster and at scale,” Checkmarx wrote in a post.

Additional features include an extensive database of open-source libraries and vulnerabilities, DevOps integration, and scalability and flexibility.