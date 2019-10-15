The developers of Rust announced the release of rustup 1.20.0, which is the recommended tool to install Rust.

This latest version includes the ability to get the latest available nightly with all the components you need, and improvements to the ‘rustup doc’ command.

To fix the problem of slow down installation in previous versions, rustup 1.20.0 introduced the concept of profiles (with minimal, default and complete options), which are groups of components users can choose to download while installing a new Rust toolchain.

The full details of the new version are available here.

The .NET Framework API porting project to end with .NET Core 3.0

The developers of .NET Core 3.0 said that all technologies that are required for modern workloads have made their way to .NET Core 3.0 and is concluding its porting project from .NET Framework.

“That’s not to say that we don’t have any gaps or opportunities for new technologies, but we generally believe we won’t be finding them in the .NET Framework code base anymore. Moving forward, we’re focusing our resources on incorporating new technologies,” the developers wrote in a post.

They added that they’re looking into releasing more of the .NET Framework code base under the MIT license to allow the community to create OSS projects for technologies that they are not intending to bring to .NET Core, such as CoreWF and CoreWCF.

The results of Angular and NativeScript’s first online hackathon

The results are in for the first ng-ns Hack for Good hackathon in which the Angular and NativeScript teams were asked to build mobile apps with NativeScript Angular for NGOs and good causes.

The winning submission was a project for Plastic Oceans UK to stop plastic reaching the oceans, followed by a second price for the team that created an app to help organize Plogging events — groups of people around the world are picking up trash while out running.

“Events like this demonstrate the real power of the community and the potential of how much good we can all make when we put our hearts into it,” the event organizers wrote in a blog post. “It is good to get out of our daily jobs and use our skills for something that we all believe and make a real difference to our communities and the planet.”

Samsung Android 10 beta program now open

Samsung launched a beta program for users to use the new One UI on Android 10 before its official release.

One UI brings a minimalistic approach with smaller pop-ups, embedded loading indicators and an interface with animated icons and improved edge lighting. It also has Dark Mode.

“The new One UI features a streamlined design where notifications take up less space, so users are kept up-to-date while being able to focus on the task at hand,” Samsung wrote. “You stay focused while enjoying your favorite content in full screen and never miss any essential information.”