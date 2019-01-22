Syncfusion has released Essential Studio 2018 Volume 4, which includes six new controls for the JavaScript and Xamarin toolkits, such as TreeGrid, PDF Viewer, Chip, Splitter, and QueryBuilder.

Other highlights of the release are new features for JS 2’s existing controls, an improved Xamarin UI toolkit, extended support for high DPI to WinForm controls, and an updated WPF.

A full list of what’s new is available here.

WhiteHat Security releases new Essentials product line

WhiteHat Security has announced the release of its new Essentials product line. Today’s launch includes the release of two solutions: Sentinel Source Essentials Edition and Sentinel SCA Essentials Edition.

According to the company, these products will help organizations meet the needs of the build/test phase of DevOps by providing high-speed, automated security testing.

“With more applications being pushed out than ever, the ‘Essentials’ product line gives organizations technology options that enable security teams to earn quick wins by having developers rapidly detect and remediate security vulnerabilities – a major step in achieving DevSecOps,” said Joseph Feiman, chief strategy officer at WhiteHat Security.

Pharo 7.0 now available

Pharo has launched its most significant release of the language to date. Pharo is an object-oriented programming language that focuses on “simplicity and immediate feedback.”

Pharo 7.0 now is included in the 64-bit versions of Linux and OSX, and includes a new version of the PharoLauncher, a new build process, an improved git client, and more. More information is available here.

Gartner survey reveals massive increase in AI implementation over the last four years

A recent survey from Gartner has revealed that over the past four years, the percentage of enterprises using AI has grown 270 percent, despite a lack of proper talent. In addition, the number tripled just in the last year.

“Four years ago, AI implementation was rare, only 10 percent of survey respondents reported that their enterprises had deployed AI or would do so shortly. For 2019, that number has leapt to 37 percent — a 270 percent increase in four years,” said Chris Howard, distinguished research vice president at Gartner. “If you are a CIO and your organization doesn’t use AI, chances are high that your competitors do and this should be a concern.”