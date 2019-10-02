Microsoft announced the TypeScript 3.7 beta, introducing new features and bug fixes.

The new features include optional chaining, which allows users to write code where they can immediately stop running some expressions if they run into a ‘null’ or ‘undefined.’ It also introduces nullish coalescing, which can be thought of as the ‘??’ operator – a way to “fall back” to a default value when dealing with ‘null’ or ‘undefined,’ according to Microsoft.

The updated beta also includes assertion functions, Better Support for never-Returning Functions, more recursive type aliases. The full list of new features is available here.

.NET Core Windows Forms Designer Preview 1 now available

Microsoft introduced the .NET Core Windows Forms Designer Preview 1 following its recent release of .NET Core 3.0.

The company said that the new .NET Core Windows Forms Designer will look and feel similar to the one for .NET Framework. Many controls are not yet supported in Preview 1 of the designer.

“For us it is a huge technical challenge to bring the designer to .NET Core because it requires the design surface that hosts the live .NET Core form to run outside the Visual Studio process. That means we need to re-architect the way the designer surface “communicates” with Visual Studio,” Microsoft wrote in a post. “You can watch these communications in the Output Window, where we track each request sent when the Visual Studio components are accessing properties or executing methods on the live controls in the design surface.”

Databricks announces new partnership with Tableau

Unified Data Analytics provider Databrinks announced that it partnered with Tableau Software to enable data teams to run business intelligence on data lakes faster.

“Our goal is to give data teams improved access to data no matter where it lives in the organization. Creating a stronger, better performing integration with Tableau enables teams to now run analytics on the largest set of data which usually resides in the data lake,” said Michael Hoff, senior vice president of business development and partners at Databricks.

The Databricks connector in Tableau is now available for free through Tableau Desktop and Server.

The full details are available here.

Contrast Security announces free DevSecOps solution for app security

Application security testing and protection platform Contrast Security announced .NET Core support on Contrast Community Edition (CE).

The new integration is designed to help enterprises overcome software security situations that limit their ability to perform basic application security throughout their app portfolio.

“By enabling all .NET teams to infuse security directly into their development and production environments, without buying expensive tools, we have made it possible to achieve highly secure .NET applications and APIs quickly and easily,” said Jeff Williams, CTO and co-founder, Contrast Security.

The full details are available here.