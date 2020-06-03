Visual Studio 2019 v16.7 Preview 2 now available with updates to the C++ Connection Manager, .NET Productivity, Git Productivity, and Local Process with Kubernetes.

With the new C++ updates, users are now able to edit remote SSH connections, utilize enhanced IntelliSense support for Clang on Windows (clang-cl) in Visual Studio, as well as four new code analysis rules to incorporate additional safety features into C++.

Quick Info now displays the diagnostic ID along with a help link where users can easily navigate to the documentation to learn more about warnings and errors in their code.

Additional details are available here.

Infragistics Ultimate 20.1 UX/UI toolkit released

The new release comes with enhancements in three areas:

The newly redesigned Indigo.Design allows for the streamlining of app creation from design to code.

It also includes enhanced components, controls and features for Angular, React and Web Components. Also included is support for .NET Core 3.1 for Windows Forms, WPF, and ASP.NET Core.

Users can also now upgrade and enhance components for mobile app development in Xamarin.

Additional details are available here.

IBM’s AIF360 fairness toolkit updated

IBM’s AI fairness toolkit helps users examine, report, and mitigate discrimination and bias in machine learning models throughout the AI application lifecycle.

R users can now use the AI Fairness 360 toolkit and AI Fairness 360 now has compatibility with scikit-learn.

The toolkit contains over 70 fairness metrics and 11 state-of-the-art bias mitigation algorithms developed by the research community, and it is designed to translate algorithmic research from the lab into the actual practice of domains as wide-ranging as finance, human capital management, healthcare, and education, according to the company.

Additional details are available here.

Erwin partners with Snowflake to accelerate cloud migration

The companies announced a new partnership to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration, as well as ensure proper data governance for those projects.

“Snowflake customers want to quickly and safely move the data from their legacy systems to our cloud data platform while ensuring the quality and overall governance of that data,” said Kent Graziano, the chief technical evangelist at Snowflake. “erwin enables faster and easier cloud migrations into Snowflake, by providing complete data lineage with documentation through automated, repeatable processes. The new partnership with erwin will help our joint customers reduce their time-to-value through increased data visibility, quality and control, and reducing risks and maintenance costs.”

The native erwin integration lets customers automate the creation of Snowflake-specific data models and the erwin Data Connector for Snowflake automatically scans and ingests metadata from Snowflake platforms into erwin DI.