Microsoft has announced new ways for Windows developers to build applications. The company announced it is working on a unified app platform that will enable developers to leverage new and existing code.

With Project Reunion, the company is working to unify access to Win32 and UWP APIs. “We will provide a common platform for new apps and APIs so that they will work down-level across supported versions of Windows. They will be faster, leaner, and more engaging,” Kevin Gallo, CVP for Microsoft’s Windows developer platform, wrote in a post.

Additionally, the company announced upcoming releases will include: WinUI3 Preview 3; WebView2; and app model features such as app life cycle management, MRTCore and MSIX Framework packages.

Other updates will be applied to Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Terminal and React Native for Windows.

GitLab 13.4 released

The latest version of GitLab comes with Vault for CI variables, Kubernetes Agent, and a security center. The instance security dashboard will now be known as the GitLab Security Center with vulnerability reporting and settings capabilities.

The company also released expanded security capabilities for its DevSecOps kit. Features include secrets in HashiCorp Vault can be injected into CI/CD jobs; ability to promote specific users with reporter access to the role of deployers; and automatic versioning support for new Terraform state files.

Other improvements include improved global search capabilities, GitLab pages redirects, ability to manage hundreds of supported deployments from the environments dashboard, and inline code coverage remarks inside MR diffs.

More information is available here.

Auth0 Marketplace launched

The new marketplace enables developers to find and integrate third-party services into their Auth0 applications. Auth0 provides authentication and authorization for web, mobile and legacy apps.

“At Auth0, we never want to keep you stuck in a box. That’s why we hold extensibility as one of our core product capabilities. While the endless options for integration are an excellent way to customize your own unique solution, it can sometimes be difficult and time-consuming to figure out how to implement them,” Holly Llyod, R&D content engineer at Auth0, wrote in a post.

According to the company, all integrations will be pre-validated, developers will be able to search and browse for integrations, and request an integration.

ThoughtSpot Cloud released for cloud data warehouses

ThoughtSpot Cloud is a SaaS offering that aims to give users insights into cloud data and maximize ROI from cloud data warehouse investments.

“With the launch of ThoughtSpot Cloud, we are expanding our product portfolio to deliver instant value on top of all enterprise data, wherever that data may live. This will give our enterprise customers the freedom to manage their data across all public and private cloud environments, while delivering a modern search-based interface to everyone in their organizations,” said Ajeet Singh, co-founder and executive chairman of ThoughtSpot.

Features include a fully managed service, minimum setup and configuration, personalized onboarding, a digital search assist; reusable low-code templates, and in-database capabilities.