This week Amazon announced its AWS SaaS Boost solution is now open source. AWS SaaS Boost was firsted released as a preview at re:Invent 2020. It is designed to help organizations migrate their existing SaaS models.

According to the company, the solution helps by saving developers time and providing them the foundational capabilities to onboard users including provisioning infrastructure for tenants, monitoring consumption trends, configuring tenant profiles, integrating with a billing system and surfacing key metrics.

“Think of AWS SaaS Boost like a space launch system for your applications, with all the ground operation and rockets to help you propel and manage your software as a service in the AWS cloud. SaaS Boost significantly offloads development effort by accelerating application transformation to SaaS, freeing up software developers to focus on features that differentiate their product,” Adrian De Luca, the head of partner solution architecture of global ISV build programs at AWS, wrote in a blog post that contains additional details.

It also includes integrations with other AWS services such as AWS CloudFormation, AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), Amazon Route 53, Elastic Load Balancing, AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS).

Since the project was released under the Apache 2.0 license, the code can be customized to meet business requirements. Developers can build connectors to technologies such as OAuth for authorization, Open Policy Agent for control, and OpenTelemetry for observability and more, De Luca explained.

AWS is also working on building a charter and a set of guiding principles so that users can get the most out of SaaS Boost.

“Our objective with AWS SaaS Boost is to get great quality software based on years of experience in the hands of as many developers and companies as possible,” De Luca wrote. “Through a community of builders, our hope is to develop features faster, integrate with a wide range of SaaS software, and to provide a high quality solution for our customers regardless of company size or location.”