Storybook is a frontend workshop for building UI components and pages in isolation made for UI development, testing, and documentation.

Storybook comes with a lot of addons for component design, documentation, testing, interactivity, and so on. Storybook’s API makes it possible to configure and extend in various ways. It has even been extended to support React Native, Android, iOS, and Flutter development for mobile.

The tool offers a platform for constructing UIs independently from the main application. It enables developers to work on challenging scenarios and uncommon situations without requiring the entire application to be executed. This isolation of UI development helps streamline the process and makes it easier to handle complex states and edge cases.

Users can create components and pages without having to deal with data, APIs, or business logic complexities.

Users can also render components in key states that are tricky to reproduce in an app. Then save those states as stories to revisit during development, testing, and QA. After building UI components in isolation, users can integrate them into their app with the assurance that they are well-tested for all potential edge cases.

