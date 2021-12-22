It’s not always easy to read every new article on trends in software development throughout the year. It’s a rapidly changing space, and to read it all would be quite an impressive feat. In case you missed out on some of the big ones, though, we’ve put together a list of our top 10 trending stories of the year.
Happy reading!
- The top 7 advanced features of Cypress to know about
- Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”
- How you organize your development teams matter
- 2021: The year of low code
- 6 steps to upskill developers
- What’s all the fuss about Rust?
- Hybrid remote dev teams perform best asynchronously
- Measuring developer productivity isn’t as simple as it sounds
- From 1x to 10x engineering with low code
- Google recommits to the Python ecosystem