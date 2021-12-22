It’s not always easy to read every new article on trends in software development throughout the year. It’s a rapidly changing space, and to read it all would be quite an impressive feat. In case you missed out on some of the big ones, though, we’ve put together a list of our top 10 trending stories of the year.

Happy reading! 

  1. The top 7 advanced features of Cypress to know about
  2. Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”
  3. How you organize your development teams matter
  4. 2021: The year of low code
  5. 6 steps to upskill developers
  6. What’s all the fuss about Rust?
  7. Hybrid remote dev teams perform best asynchronously
  8. Measuring developer productivity isn’t as simple as it sounds
  9. From 1x to 10x engineering with low code
  10. Google recommits to the Python ecosystem