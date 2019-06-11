Java’s reign as the top programming language is in jeopardy as Python has been steadily rising the chats. In TIOBE’s latest top programming language Index Python has surpassed C++ and is now in the top three programming languages. Java still holds the top spot while C is in second place.

According to TIOBE, if Python keeps this pace up it could replace both Java and C in three to four years.

“The main reason for this is that software engineering is booming. It attracts lots of newcomers to the field. Java’s way of programming is too verbose for beginners. In order to fully understand and run a simple program such as “hello world” in Java you need to have knowledge of classes, static methods and packages. In C this is a bit easier, but then you will be hit in the face with explicit memory management. In Python this is just a one-liner. Enough said,” the June 2019 TIOBE Index states.

Python has steadily been making its way up the ranks. Almost a year ago, TIOBE reported the language would be closing in on C++, and in January the index dubbed Python as the programming language of 2018.

“For almost 20 years, C, C++ and Java are consistently in the top 3, far ahead of the rest of the pack Python is joining these 3 languages now. It is the most frequently taught first language at universities nowadays, it is number one in the statistical domain, number one in AI programming, number one in scripting and number one in writing system tests. Besides this, Python is also leading in web programming and scientific computing (just to name some other domains). In summary, Python is everywhere,” TIOBE wrote at the time.

Other changes in this month’s index includes a rise in Visual Basic .NET, JavaScript, Assembly language and Swift. Other languages like C++, C# and PHP are moving down the charts.