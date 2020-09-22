Vue 3, also named One Piece, is now available. Vue is an open-source JavaScript framework.

According to Vue creator Evan You, this release “represents over 2 years of development efforts, featuring 30+ RFCs, 2,600+ commits, 628 pull requests from 99 contributors, plus tremendous amount of development and documentation work outside of the core repo.”

New features include:

Layered internal modules , which provide better maintainability, reduce runtime size, and enable advanced use cases

Composition API , which is a set of APIs to address the pain points of Vue usage in large scale applications

Performance improvements , including that it is now 41% lighter with tree-shaking, initial render is 55% faster, updates are up to 133% faster, and memory usage is up to 54%, compared to Vue 2

Improved TypeScript integration



In addition to those new features, there are two new experimental features for Single-File Components (SFC). These include <script setup> and <style vars>. These features are available in Vue 3.0, but only for the purpose of gathering feedback.

In the coming months, the Vue team will focus on the migration build, IE11 support, router and Vuez integration in new devtools, and improvements to template type inference in Vetus.

“Today, with over 1.3 million users worldwide, we are seeing Vue being used in a wildly diverse range of scenarios, from sprinkling interactivity on traditional server-rendered pages, to full-blown single page applications with hundreds of components. Vue 3 takes this flexibility even further,” the Vue team wrote in its release notes.