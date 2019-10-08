Wind River released the latest version of its real-time operating system (RTOS) VxWorks with new capabilities for embedded software development. VxWorks is designed to provide security, safety and deterministic performance for embedded apps.

According to the company, the latest release is meant to address the rapidly changing industry and tackle autonomous solutions, cloud-native skills and other modern development approaches.

“Next generation design goals for autonomous and intelligent systems require new technologies for optimized development,” said Chris Rommel, executive vice president of VDC Research. “Just as important, however, is the need to align development platforms with the evolving skillsets of today’s engineers. Building on its long-established foundation serving mission-critical systems, Wind River’s new release of VxWorks addresses both of these issues for next generation system development.”

The new release features:

Support for C++17, Boost, Python and Rust

New LLVM-based infrastructure that supports modern and productive tools and frameworks

Open-source board support packages

OpenSSL 1.1.1

“Today’s RTOS must embrace modern development practices; this means being compatible with popular frameworks, languages, and methodologies being used today by developers, without compromises on security, safety, performance, and reliability,” said Michael Genard, vice president of product for Wind River.

More information is available here.