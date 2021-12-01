The following is a listing of testing tool providers for DevOps environments, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Applitools is built to test all the elements that appear on a screen with a single line of code. Using Applitools’ Visual AI, you can automatically verify that your web or mobile app both functions correctly and that the digital experience is visually perfect across all devices, all browsers and all screen sizes. Applitools is designed to integrate with your existing test automation rather than requiring you to adopt a new tool and supports all major test automation frameworks and programming languages covering web, mobile, and desktop apps.

Contrast Security is the industry’s most comprehensive Application Security Platform, removing inefficiencies and empowering enterprises to write and release secure code faster. The Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and guides fast vulnerability remediation, which enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively. This is why many of the world’s largest organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and in production.

Keysight Technologies Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform is the first AI-driven test automation solution with unique capabilities that make the testing process faster and easier. With DAI, you can automate 95% of activities, including test-case design, test execution, and results analysis. This enables teams to rapidly accelerate testing and integrate with DevOps at speed.

HCL OneTest provides UI, API, and performance testing, as well as service virtualization and synthetic data fabrication, to support testers throughout the project lifecycle. It features a script-less, wizard-driven test authoring environment and support for more than 100 technologies and protocols. HCL OneTest belongs to the Secure DevOps portfolio of HCL Software, which is a division of HCL Technologies (HCL). HCL Software develops, markets, sells and supports more than 20 product families in the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Experience, Digital Solutions, Secure DevOps, Security, and Automation.

mabl is the intelligent test automation company that empowers high-velocity software development teams to integrate automated end-to-end testing into the entire development lifecycle. Mabl users benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable tests that result in faster delivery of high quality, business critical applications. Learn more at https://www.mabl.com; follow @mablhq on Twitter and @mabl on LinkedIn.

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable customers to deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time.

Appvance is the inventor of AI-driven autonomous testing, which is revolutionizing the $120B software QA industry. The company’s patented platform, Appvance IQ, can generate its own tests, surfacing critical bugs in minutes with limited human involvement in web and mobile applications. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their most critical applications, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams and lowering QA costs.

Digital.ai Continuous Testing (formerly Experitest) enables organizations to reduce risk and provide their customers satisfying, error-free experiences — across all devices and browsers. Digital.ai Continuous Testing provides expansive test coverage across 2000+ real mobile devices and web browsers, and seamlessly integrates with best-in-class tools throughout the DevOps/DevSecOps pipeline so developers can get test results faster and fix defects earlier in the process, allowing them to deliver secure, high-quality applications at-speed and at-scale. Learn more at www.digital.ai/continuous-testing

HPE Software’s automated testing solutions simplify software testing within fast-moving agile teams and for continuous integration scenarios. Integrated with DevOps tools and ALM solutions, HPE automated testing solutions keep quality at the center of today’s modern applications and hybrid infrastructures.

IBM: Quality is essential and the combination of automated testing and service virtualization from IBM Rational Test Workbench allows teams to assess their software throughout their delivery life cycle. IBM has a market leading solution for the continuous testing of end-to-end scenarios covering mobile, cloud, cognitive, mainframe and more.

Micro Focus: Accelerate test automation with one intelligent functional testing tool for web, mobile, API and enterprise apps. AI-powered intelligent test automation reduces functional test creation time and maintenance while boosting test coverage and resiliency. Users can test both the front-end functionality and back-end service parts of an application to increase test coverage across the UI and API.

Microsoft’s Visual Studio helps developers create, manage, and run unit tests by offering the Microsoft unit test framework or one of several third-party and open-source frameworks. The company provides a specialized tool set for testers that delivers an integrated experience

starting from Agile planning to test and release management, on-premises or in the cloud.

Mobile Labs (acquired by Kobiton) Mobile Labs remains the leading supplier of in-house mobile device clouds that connect remote, shared devices to Global 2000 mobile web, gaming, and app engineering teams. Its patented GigaFox is offered on-premises or hosted, and solves mobile device sharing and management challenges during development, debugging, manual testing, and automated testing. A pre-installed and pre-configured Appium server provides “instant on” Appium test automation.

NowSecure: NowSecure is the mobile app security software company trusted by the world’s most demanding organizations. Through the industry’s most advanced static, dynamic, behavioral and interactive mobile app security testing on real Android and iOS devices, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps and privacy issues in custom-developed, commercial, and business-critical mobile apps. NowSecure customers can choose automated software on-premises or in the cloud, expert professional penetration testing and managed services, or a combination of all as needed. NowSecure offers the fastest path to deeper mobile app security and privacy testing and certification.

Orasi is a leading provider of software testing services, utilizing test management, test automation, enterprise testing, Continuous Delivery, monitoring, and mobile testing technology.

Parasoft: Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver quality software with its market-proven, integrated suite of automated software testing tools. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft’s technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline.

Perfecto: Users can pair their favorite frameworks with Perfecto to automate advanced testing capabilities, like GPS, device conditions, audio injection, and more. It also includes full integration into the CI/CD pipeline, and continuous testing improves efficiencies across all of DevOps. With Perfecto’s cloud-based solution, you can boost test coverage for fewer escaped defects while accelerating testing.

ProdPerfect: ProdPerfect is an autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously identifies, builds and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It addresses critical test coverage gaps, eliminates long test suite runtimes and costly bugs in production, and removes the QA burden that consumes massive engineering resources. ProdPerfect was founded in January 2018 by startup veterans Dan Widing (CEO), Erik Fogg (CRO), and Wilson Funkhouser (Head of Data Science).

Progress: Telerik Test Studio is a test automation solution that helps teams be more efficient in functional, performance and load testing, improving test coverage and reducing the number of bugs that slip into production.

SmartBear focuses on your one priority that never changes: quality. Our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with your existing products. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, or one of its other tools, SmartBear spans test automation, API life cycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. They’re easy to try, buy, and integrate, and are used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations.

SOASTA’s Digital Performance Management (DPM) Platform enables measurement, testing and improvement of digital performance. It includes five technologies: TouchTest mobile functional test automation; mPulse real user monitoring (RUM); the CloudTest platform for continuous load testing; Digital Operation Center (DOC) for a unified view of contextual intelligence accessible from any device; and Data Science Workbench, simplifying analysis of current and historical web and mobile user performance data.

Synopsys: A powerful and highly configurable test automation flow provides seamless integration of all Synopsys TestMAX capabilities. Early validation of complex DFT logic is supported through full RTL integration while maintaining physical, timing and power awareness through direct links into the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform.

testRigor helps organizations dramatically reduce time spent on test maintenance, improve test stability, and dramatically improve the speed of test creation. This is achieved through its support of “plain English” language that allows users to describe how to find elements on the screen and what to do with those elements from the end-user’s perspective. People creating tests on their system build 2,000+ tests per year per person. On top of it, testRigor helps teams deploy their analytics library in production that will make systems automatically produce tests reflecting the most frequently used end-to-end flows from production.

Tricentis Tosca, the #1 continuous test automation platform, accelerates testing with a script-less, AI-based, no-code approach for end-to-end test automation. With support for over 160+ technologies and enterprise applications, Tosca provides resilient test automation for any use case.