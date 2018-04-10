SmartBear, a leader in software quality tools for teams, today released TestComplete 12.5, featuring new Xamarin.Forms and Electron support to accelerate cross-platform testing. As one of the only top UI test automation tools to support Xamarin.Forms, TestComplete empowers software development and testing teams to test both web and mobile applications concurrently. TestComplete 12.5 further expands cross-platform testing capabilities with Electron support, a growing framework to create desktop applications with web technologies, making it easy to test popular tools such as Slack and WhatsApp.

As organizations continue to embrace digital transformation to connect with their end users, it is critical to modernize applications and provide a great digital experience regardless of the device their end users have. Currently, software testing teams have to customize their tests to ensure test coverage across the broad array of platforms, mobile devices, and configurations in the market. With TestComplete 12.5, teams using Xamarin.Forms to create one codebase for iOS, Android, and Windows can quickly test all their devices and configurations with a single, automated test execution – dramatically reducing the time and effort to test across multiple platforms. In addition, with Electron support, teams can test both desktop and web applications at the same time with one tool, which decreases test creation cycles and maintenance headaches.

Alain “Lino” Tadros, Solution Architect at Solliance Inc., summarized the benefits of supporting Xamarin.Forms with TestComplete, “I have dedicated my career to providing world-class consulting, training, and software development for small, medium, and enterprise level businesses. Using Xamarin.forms with UI test automation like TestComplete allows for building and testing cross-platform mobile apps in iOS, Android and Windows far easier than other frameworks on the market. The new TestComplete 12.5 release will allow me to test my Xamarin.Forms based application in iOS and Android with the same ‘unchanged’ test script between the two platforms, saving me a significant amount of work and time.”

As a result of the innovations in TestComplete to support cross-platform testing, SmartBear has been recognized as a Major Player in mobile testing and digital quality in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Testing and Digital Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US40344615, February, 2018).

IDC research director and author of the IDC MarketScape reports, Melinda-Carol Ballou, said, “SmartBear exemplifies what IDC is increasingly observing – a demand for intuitive, combined products at lower price points. Other strengths of SmartBear are its intuitive product capabilities, the breadth of its product set, and the relative simplicity of its combined offering compared with high-end, more expensive solutions.”

SmartBear was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Testing and ASQ SaaS 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment – Enabling Quality in and on the Cloud (IDC # US41601017, February, 2018) and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Automated Software Quality 2017-2018 Vendor Assessment – Driving Business Optimization via DevOps with Continuous Test and Integration (IDC #US41601117, December, 2017). The company is also a Major player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Quality Analysis and Measurement – Uniting Quality with Security for DevSecOps (IDC#US41601217, December, 2017).

TestComplete 12.5 includes many other features for faster debugging and better reporting for quicker time to resolution. Feature enhancements include a script tracer to identify where test variables, functions or objects, a test video recorder, enhanced reporting and test error log filters. SmartBear also provides other tools that can be integrated with TestComplete to extend and accelerate cross-platform testing. With CrossBrowserTesting, mobile testers can scale tests across 1,500 real devices and browsers, and with SoapUI Pro, testers can easily create automated tests for APIs that power mobile and single page apps.

For more information, visit: https://support.smartbear.com/testcomplete/docs/general-info/whats-new.html