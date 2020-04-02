Shamim Ahmed, CTO for DevOps Solutions at Broadcom, a global technology company:

The promise of DevOps is that we could deliver more, faster, with no sacrifice in quality. In reality – we see some common blocks to DevOps success. At Broadcom, we address those challenges: we help eliminate the testing bottleneck and bring teams together in a single platform that lets everyone work the way they want to work. Agile teams want to work in their IDEs and command lines. They want to use open source, and they want tools that are seamlessly embedded into the CI/CD pipeline. Traditional testers want to use a UI, and features like scriptless testing.

Broadcom makes this simple with BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform, a single application that delivers all the functionality you need to make continuous testing a reality. BlazeMeter Continuous Testing Platform is designed for every team across the SDLC. It can be used “as code” in the IDE or with the easy UI. All teams can share assets and align around common metrics and AI-driven insights. AI is also used to optimize test cycles, predict defects and highlight areas for continuous improvement.

Most organizations know that DevOps success depends on the ability to shift left and right, and deliver new capabilities with volume and velocity. BlazeMeter really helps them do that – all the way from aligning the business and dev around model-based requirements to using data from production to drive continuous improvement. And best of all – we make it easy. It’s literally click to start and there’s a free version so you can get started today.

Dan McFall, CEO of Mobile Labs, an enterprise mobile app testing company

For Mobile Labs, we really tackle the problem of mobile devices as enterprise infrastructure. What that means is answering the questions of: Where are my devices? Who has them? What state are they in? What is on them? What application versions are loaded? What can they see? All of the things you need to basically have mobile devices be available at the development and test environment. We solve that problem, and then make them essentially act just like virtual machines. You can call them via API layers. You can build a seamless, headless process around our infrastructure component into your DevOps process. You can have a broad and deep testing space that gives you the confidence that you have covered your bases.

We are also looking into more scripting as well, such as low code or no code scripting environments, more behavioral-driven environments. We are seeing that a lot of people are resource challenged, and don’t have folks who can write mobile automation. We are going to make it easier for people to do mobile automation from a scripting perspective this year.

Those are the areas where we are continuing to help, which is just the right people with the right skills with the access to the right environments at the right time. That is going to be a really key aspect to having a successful DevOps strategy.

Matt Davis, managing director for QA Systems, a software quality company

QA Systems helps DevOps engineers overcome the challenges of test automation and tool integration by focusing on repeatable steps and command line interfaces. Not everything in testing can be automated. However, by removing tedious manual steps from the process, we help engineers focus on building the right tests and solving problems.

Automating checks on software quality metrics, architectural relationships, hierarchy and dependencies in your code, ensures that you don’t deviate from your intended design or your code become less maintainable as it evolves. Combining automatic test case generation, integrated code coverage, a change based test build system, plugging testing gaps automatically and linking your tests directly to your requirements, engineers can now access unprecedented test capabilities. Code level analysis and testing should be at the heart of DevOps, where developers can use them efficiently every time code is checked in. QA Systems have found that fully automating these capabilities on the basis of open standards and integrated solutions, significantly enhances the functionality of the verification CI/CD pipeline.

Maya Ber Lerner, CTO of Quali, a cloud automation and digital transformation company

Test automation is great, but it only solves one part of the DevOps testing problem. To ensure the quality of your application, your developers and testers need instant access to dynamic, production-like environments throughout the value-stream to develop applications and run automated tests effectively. However, time-consuming, error-prone manual processes for setting-up and tearing down these environments creates a huge bottleneck—leading to multiple teams struggling to share static environments, or skirting around ITOps and implementing shadow-IT practices, which can greatly drive up costs and bypass security best practices.

Environment as a Service solutions, like Quali’s CloudShell Colony, make it possible for developers and testers to gain immediate access to dynamic, production-like environments on-demand with one click, or automatically by connecting your CI/CD tools to accelerate the value stream. We even have a customer that set up a Slack-bot to provision environment requests.

With CloudShell Colony, you can bridge the gap between Dev, Sec, and ITOps leveraging the speed of self-service, automated set-up and tear-down of dynamic environments across the value stream coupled with policy-based configurations ensuring security, compliance, infrastructure utilization, and costs control all from one tool.