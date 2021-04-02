Kevin Surace, CEO and co-founder of Appvance

Appvance makes a platform called Appvance IQ, or AIQ for short. The platform is all-encompassing – web, API and native mobile, functional, compatibility, performance, load, security tests. It becomes a centerpiece of your quality initiative.

We break test creation into two buckets.

Low code/no code ML-driven Test Designer AI-based Autonomous Testing

In Test Designer, you have a world-class rapid script creator that uses English or JavaScript to write tests at the UX and API level. And, it’s compatible with every major UI library like React and Angular. We see people create base-level scripts their first day 20X faster than writing in Selenium. Test Designer alone garners a 300% productivity improvement across the QA effort (dev or QA engineers).

AI-based Autonomous testing is 4 years old and augments specific use cases. You simply train an AI engine to act in certain ways with your web or mobile apps. Once it has learned what is important to you, it builds a baseline of your application and then on each new build it will look for bugs, differences, issues, failed validations. It is data-driven or will create its own data, generating 1000’s of tests by itself in minutes. In addition, it’s able to simulate the flows of real user activities. Everyone who is using this says it’s a game-changer for quality. Find up to 10X more bugs with 98% less effort.

Guy Arieli, QA CTO, Digital.ai

Digital.ai Continuous Testing (formerly Experitest) enables organizations to increase release velocity while providing their customers with satisfying, error-free experiences across all devices and browsers.

With Digital.ai Continuous Testing, users can test their mobile apps remotely from their browsers across 2,000+ real iOS and Android devices, emulators, and simulators hosted in Digital.ai’s global data centers. Manual testing features full device control, and large-scale automated testing is easily created and run using these cloud-based devices.

Automated and live cross-browser testing capabilities are offered for testing web applications remotely with secure manual interactions. Perform large-scale parallel test execution across real desktop browsers of any type and version.

Digital.ai Continuous Testing also seamlessly integrates with best-in-class tools throughout the DevOps pipeline. The hassles around managing resources like Appium, Selenium, XCUI, Espresso, and Cyprus are removed, and your QA and testing teams can work comfortably and efficiently using the tools they are already most familiar with.

Once your web or mobile app is fully developed, Digital.ai’s Performance Monitoring tool helps you analyze performance by simulating different servers, measuring transaction duration, and speed index.

Digital.ai’s Accessibility Testing Cloud features real devices and browsers with full voice, talkback, and gesture support to help ensure that you deliver accessible web and application experiences for people with disabilities. Using the Appium integration, you can even automate your accessibility testing for faster compliance with all international web accessibility standards.

Finally, Digital.ai Test Analytics comes with a complete, consolidated view of the test execution results using advanced testing analytics with AI. Cloud managers can then use the customized dashboards to improve the test automation quality and ensure that scripts are stable.

Learn more about how Digital.ai helps make digital transformation deliver business value with automated testing and more at www.digital.ai

Chris Haggan, Product Management Lead, HCL OneTest

HCL OneTest supports a DevOps testing approach with UI testing, API testing, performance testing, data fabrication, and service virtualization. The solution is designed to automate and run tests early and more frequently to discover errors faster.

HCL OneTest helps with the connections and dependencies between services and components to help plan integration test strategies. With features like system modelling providing the overall visibility of the system under test architectures to help derive more comprehensive and cohesive tests.

Covering the complete test landscape, from mainframe to mobile, HCL OneTest also includes HCL OneTest Embedded for testing microcontrollers and validating standards conformance, e.g., MISRA-C.

Recent additions to the HCL OneTest platform include cloud-native technologies that offer users a solution that is both secure and offers discoverability of tests to enable simple re-use and collaboration. As an open platform, HCL OneTest enables users to bring existing open-source tests into a single execution environment, retaining the investment in open-source tests, while adding value with HCL OneTest’s robust reporting and integrated script management.

As part of HCL Software DevOps, HCL OneTest supports a DevOps deployment life cycle through a wide range of integrations. With the increase in value stream management focus for many clients, being able to collaborate with all parts of the delivery life cycle through HCL Accelerate provides the complete transparency teams need.

Dan Belcher, co-founder at mabl

At mabl, we’re focused on solving an essential challenge: enabling software teams to innovate quickly while meeting high customer expectations for quality. In other words – to build useful things faster with fewer mistakes. Mabl is the simplest, most capable intelligent test automation solution on the market that’s designed to give software testers a centralized platform for end-to-end testing

Mabl’s low-code interface for test creation and maintenance requires up to 80% less effort than alternatives, improving collaboration and reducing the programming expertise required to write and maintain automated tests. Our auto-healing capabilities harness the power of AI and machine learning to automatically detect changes throughout the UI and update tests accordingly, significantly reducing the burden of test maintenance.

The mabl desktop app also enables users to run browser, API, and local web tests in the cloud or locally through a single unified experience. Rather than worry about recreating a clean testing environment in a new browser every time they start a new test, the mabl app automatically opens a fresh browser, reducing the risk of faulty tests and allowing testers to move faster.

Mabl offers integrations with Slack, Jira, and Postman that make it easy to integrate automated testing into existing workflows, including shift-left initiatives that bring developers into the testing strategy. Additional integrations with tools like Segment allow testers to align automated testing with actual user journeys, making it easier to connect testing success to business success.

Quality professionals are quickly taking on a new – and critical – role in the enterprise as the keepers of product quality. To do so, they need solutions that enable them to automate routine tasks, embrace a data-driven testing strategy, and focus their talents on high-level quality initiatives. Mabl is the only end-to-end test automation solution designed to meet that challenge.

Mark Lambert, vice president of Strategic Initiatives at Parasoft

According to a recent Forrester survey, quality continues to be a priority and the primary metric for measuring the success of software deliveries. With the continued pressure to release software faster and with fewer defects, it’s not just about speed — it’s about delivering quality at speed.

Managers must ask themselves if they are confident in the quality of the applications being delivered by their teams. Continuous quality is a must for every organization to efficiently reduce the risk of costly operational outages and to accelerate time-to-market.

A critical element to reaching your quality targets is a scalable and maintainable automated testing strategy. When automated tests can be easily created and maintained, your team can focus on the overall quality of the application and verify the use cases, rather than the test scripts themselves. Parasoft solutions leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to enable rapid test creation, self-healing, smart test execution, and other capabilities that streamline your test automation workflows.

A leader in the “Forrester Wave: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites 2020” report, Parasoft provides a complete and integrated quality suite. From deep code analysis for security and reliability, through unit, API, and UI test automation, to performance testing and service virtualization, which enable verification of nonfunctional business requirements, Parasoft helps you build quality into your software development process.

“Parasoft’s continuous testing shines in API testing, service virtualization and integration testing, and the combined automation context,” Forrester wrote in its Wave report. According to the report, if you are “looking for a genuine partner in testing, with strong and long-living roots in the testing space and complex technical systems to test, [you] should take a serious look at Parasoft.”

Learn how Parasoft helps increase confidence and accelerate delivery of reliable, secure, and compliant software. www.parasoft.com

Anand Sundaram, SVP Products, UI, Device Cloud and Performance Testing at SmartBear Software

SmartBear’s mission for over 10 years, making us leaders in this space, has been to

meet organizations where they are and help them achieve quality. We help primarily in three journeys, serving everyone from manual testers to developers.

First, we help those moving from manual testing to automation. Next, our tools help organizations accelerate by scaling automation as they embrace agile techniques with CI. Then, we help organizations as they shift left and shift right to release, manage, secure, and improve quickly in a DevOps/NoOps context. Our products cover the most critical aspects of quality across the product development lifecycle.

Our suite of Zephyr test management solutions enables teams to deliver quality software, resulting in tighter collaboration, end-to-end visibility, and faster releases.We have tools that enable you to easily create, manage, and execute automated API and UI tests.

The ReadyAPI platform accelerates functional, security, and load testing of web services right inside your CI/CD pipeline, ensuring end-to-end quality for all your web services. Manual

testers to automation engineers can use code or codeless test creation with TestComplete to ensure quality across every desktop, web, and mobile application, including enterprise applications. CrossBrowserTesting and BitBar give testers instant access to thousands of browsers, devices, and configurations to achieve the quality consumers demand.

A common thread that binds our products is the injection of AI/ML to advance test coverage, authoring, maintenance, execution, and collaboration. Our tools easily integrate with each other and with the ecosystem vendors you’re already using, so that we can be seamlessly embedded into your workflows.

Clinton Sprauve, director of Product Marketing at Tricentis

Agile and DevOps have made Continuous Testing essential. Yet, software testing is still dominated by legacy tools and outdated processes—which don’t meet the needs of today’s digital transformation initiatives.

Also, enterprises today are still performing over 80% of their testing manually—mostly at the UI layer. As a result, testing occurs late in the software development life cycle, leading to high costs, inefficiency, and delayed innovation. With Tricentis Tosca, customers can achieve over 90% test automation and “shift left” testing much earlier in the software development life cycle.

One distinctive Tricentis innovation is Vision AI, a next-generation AI-driven test automation technology that allows teams to automate UI test cases independent of the underlying technology.

Through machine learning, Vision AI sees and steers any UI just like a human user, making your automation future proof and as adaptable as the human brain. If you can see it, Vision AI can automate it. This includes anything from an app using now-deprecated technologies to an app using emerging technologies, to apps you access remotely. You can even start building test automation from mockups or whiteboard drawings. This brings a new meaning to test-driven development.

Another key advantage of the Tricentis Continuous Testing platform is that it helps enterprise organizations break through the automation barrier. Companies take automation further by using our complete platform for continuous testing across their UIs, back end, and even their data. With an extensive set of integrated tools for designing, optimizing, and maintaining resilient automation, they achieve scalable, sustainable success.